Indigenous people pose for a group photograph at a light-rail station in Kaohsiung yesterday at an event promoting Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is observed nationwide on Monday.
Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang,Taipei Times
’NOT A GOOD IDEA’: Biden’s comment about a possible visit by the US House speaker has left Taipei wondering if Beijing’s threats are proving to be effective in Washington Taiwan has been left “hurt” and confused by contradictory signals coming out of Washington over a possible visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is planning a trip to Asia that is said to include a visit to Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. It would be the first by a US House of Representative speaker to Taipei since 1997. However, US President Joe Biden raised doubts about whether the visit would go ahead, saying on Wednesday that the US military thinks it is “not a good idea right now.” “From Taiwan’s point of view, Biden’s comments
The annual Wanan air defense exercise is to be held in several locations across Taiwan from today to Thursday, with civilians required to shelter in place when alarms sound, the Ministry of National Defense said. Air raid sirens are to sound at 1:30pm to signal the start of 30-minute drills today in northern Taiwan, tomorrow in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, it said. Northern Taiwan covers Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu county and city and Yilan County. Central Taiwan comprises Taichung, Chiayi county and city, and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Southern
The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years. However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed. Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed. Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest
Researchers have found that six months after people older than 50 test positive for COVID-19, especially if hospitalized, they are more likely to experience a reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which can cause shingles later in life. The research was supported by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and published in the Infectious Diseases Society of America’s journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases in May. The research team from March 2020 to February last year studied nearly 2 million patients older than 50 who were diagnosed with COVID-19, and found that they had a 15 percent higher risk of getting shingles than those who did not