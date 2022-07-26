Guilty ruling upheld against China-linked council candidate

By Chien Li-chung and Jason Pan / Staff reporters





The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a guilty verdict against Concentric Patriotism Association secretary-general Zhang Xiuye (張秀葉), who was convicted of contravening the National Security Act (國家安全法) for organizing banquets during the 2018 local election in an attempt to buy votes with money received from China.

Zhang now faces a sentence of three years and five months.

During her second trial, Zhang breached the terms of her NT$220,000 bail by visiting China last year.

Zhang, 62, came to Taiwan in 1995 with her family from Shanghai after marrying a Taiwanese man in 1992. She has since obtained residency after living with her husband in Taipei.

While in Taiwan, she headed the Concentric Patriotism Association with its chairman, Chou Ching-chun (周慶峻).

While campaigning for a seat on the Taipei City Council in 2018, it was reported that she and Chou had organized a 50-table banquet at a Taipei restaurant on Oct. 1 that year to celebrate China’s National Day, with each table costing about NT$7,000.

Zhang took the microphone to present her political platform and asked for the attendees’ votes as she toasted at tables, according to witnesses, adding that she and her assistants wore vests displaying election information.

Chou was charged and convicted, but during his appeal, he died at age 77.

Prosecutors said that Zhang turned witness against Chou and other association members, releasing information about contacts in China and the channels money was transferred through to the association.

Chou had conducted business in China, and frequently met with Chinese government officials, including those in charge of the Taiwan Affairs Office, as well as officials from Fujian, Guangdong, Hubei and other provinces, prosecutors said.

The meetings and cash transfers were intended to influence politics in Taiwan and help Chinese citizens to obtain residency in Taiwan and run for elections, they added.

Zhang testified that when Chou returned from China, he carried cash in amounts close to US$10,000, along with Chinese currency amounting to 20,000 yuan (US$2,964), prosecutors said.

The activities were part of Beijing’s “United Front” tactics, they added.