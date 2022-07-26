Reservist-built defense displayed in Han Kuang

Staff writer, with CNA





The military yesterday showcased temporary coastal fortifications constructed by army reservists undergoing a new two-week training program, as the live-fire phase of the annual cross-branch Han Kuang exercises began.

The 100m-long trench system near the Port of Taipei in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), which took army reservists from the 109th Infantry Brigade about one week to build, was constructed as part of a simulated response to a Chinese invasion, the military said.

The fortifications, built with help from civilian heavy machinery contractors, are stocked with about 30 days of ammunition and supplies, and house ample artillery, including rockets, machine guns and rifles, the military said.

A 109th Infantry Brigade reservist guards a trench system near the Port of Taipei yesterday. Photo: Aaron Tu, Taipei Times

Yesterday’s portion of the Han Kuang exercises focused on testing the preservation and maintenance of combat capabilities under a sustained attack.

The military said that the barbed wire-protected trench system was aimed at stalling the advance of enemy infantry.

Captain Hung Wei-chien (洪偉健), company commander of the 109th Infantry Brigade, said the military chose the site near the Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology to take advantage of a windbreak forest surrounding the Port of Taipei.

The forest and a nearby elevated expressway make the stronghold less likely to be detected, he said, adding that infantry inside the trench system would be tasked with eliminating invading forces using anti-armor weapons.

The reservists that built the trench were part of the first cohort to undergo intensive and specialized training introduced in March.

Instead of the previous five-to-seven days of training, reservists are required to spend 14 consecutive days on specialized combat training, the Ministry of National Defense said.