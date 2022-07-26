The government has received an official notification from Japan on the upcoming state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and is preparing to attend the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
“Our government will continue to be in close talks with Tokyo, and is currently making arrangements and preparations to attend,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said, adding that more details are to be announced later.
She did not say who would represent Taiwan at the funeral.
Photo: Reuters
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that Tokyo plans to inform Taiwan of the schedule for the Sept. 27 state funeral, despite a lack of an official diplomatic relationship.
Hayashi said the Japanese government would convey the state funeral’s schedule to its diplomatic allies as well as to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Palestine and organizations that sent condolences following Abe’s death.
Japanese media reported at the weekend that Tokyo is preparing “funeral diplomacy” as dignitaries from around the world are expected to visit the country for Abe’s state funeral, to be held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
About 30 officials from the ministry’s preparatory office are arranging a series of meetings with world leaders, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japanese Cabinet officials on the occasion of Abe’s funeral, reports said.
Abe, the longest-serving prime minister in Japan, died on July 8 at the age of 67 after he was shot twice that morning while giving a campaign speech on a street in Nara City.
Police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect, who had allegedly shot Abe with a homemade shotgun at the campaign event for the House of Councilors elections held on July 10.
A private funeral service for Abe on July 12 at Zojoji in Tokyo was attended by Vice President William Lai (賴清德) in a private capacity, along with other foreign dignitaries, and Abe’s family members and close acquaintances.
Lai’s trip to Japan for the private funeral made him Taiwan’s second sitting vice president to visit that country since 1972, when Tokyo severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing.
Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who died in 2020, made a one-night stopover in Tokyo on his return to Taiwan from a tour of Taiwan’s Central and South American allies in March 1985, when he was vice president.
Abe was a vocal supporter of Taiwan, and he helped strengthen relations between the two countries during his tenure as prime minister and after leaving public office.
On July 11, national flags at all Taiwan government agencies and public schools were flown at half-mast in a show of respect for Abe.
