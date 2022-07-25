The University of Oslo is to hold several Taiwan-related seminars between next year and 2025
The courses would be offered by the Department of Cultural Studies and Oriental Languages (IKOS), which hopes to become a center for Taiwanese studies in northern Europe, the university said.
IKOS said that a Taiwan research seminar program would start in January next year, covering early and modern history, politics, cross-strait relations, indigenous studies, language, religion, gender and film.
Experts and authorities engaged in studies on Taiwan’s indigenous communities and Buddhism-inspired environmental researchers would be invited as guest lecturers, while postgraduate students would be offered the opportunity to conduct short-term research in Taiwan.
The program is spearheaded by Halvor Eifring, a China studies professor at IKOS.
Eifring said the program is supported by Taiwan’s representative office in Stockholm.
Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Sweden had helped IKOS facilitate cooperation with many Taiwanese partners to introduce Mandarin-language teaching assistants, organize Mandarin-language proficiency tests and provide students with scholarships to study and conduct research in Taiwan.
The first batch of IKOS students to conduct research in Taiwan would arrive this fall and stay from six months to a year to learn Mandarin at Taipei’s National Chengchi University and National Taiwan Normal University, Eifring said, adding that IKOS has established deep academic ties with Taiwan.
It has become more difficult for academics and graduate students to conduct research in China, and some professors at IKOS are no longer able to obtain Chinese visas, he said.
China is adhering to a strict “zero COVID-19” policy, impeding travel, while democratic Taiwan has become a more preferable environment for IKOS to launch research partnerships, he said.
IKOS has listed Taiwan studies as the focus of its research strategy for the next 10 years, Eifring said.
The department hopes that it will become the hub of Taiwan-focused research and studies in northern Europe, serving as a platform that could connect experts from all over the world, he said.
Eifring said he hopes IKOS will become the center of a prospective European research association focused on Taiwan.
The IKOS seminars are not the school’s first Taiwan-themed program.
The university in the fall term of last year held a seminar titled “Taiwan Matters,” which it said was received positively.
Even though the seminar could not be continued this year, as COVID-19 prevented travel, the school regards last year’s success as a foundation for the IKOS program.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Education on June 26 announced that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the university and the Stockholm office’s education division.
Representative to Sweden Vincent Yao (姚金祥) said the office is seeking to explore potential fields of collaboration with the university, including semiconductors and biomedical research.
University rector Svein Stolen has been invited to visit Taiwan, Yao said.
