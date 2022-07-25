CECC reports 21,460 new local cases, 65 deaths

MIS-C-LIKE SYMPTOMS: Among newly reported severe cases were two minors — a boy who has recovered and a teenager who is in a stable condition

Staff Writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday reported 21,460 new local COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The people who died were aged from their 50s to older than 90, and 32 of them were unvaccinated, while 63 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, the CECC said.

The two who had no chronic illness or other severe diseases were unvaccinated, it said.

People wear masks as they cross a road in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

Among yesterday’s newly reported severe cases was a two-year-old boy who has multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

The boy on May 22 tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 13 relapsed, developing a fever, diarrhea, bloodshot eyes, lethargy, a lack of appetite and vomiting, Lo said.

He was admitted to hospital on July 17 and diagnosed with MIS-C, but has since recovered and left hospital, Lo said.

Another newly reported severe case is a 16-year-old girl who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30, Lo said.

On July 17, she developed a fever and stomach ache, and had less appetite and energy, Lo said, adding that she was admitted to hospital four days later.

Doctors initially diagnosed her with acute gastroenteritis, but suspected that she also had MIS-C, Lo said, adding that further examinations showed that she had no typical MIS-C symptoms other than stomach pain, so that more observation was needed.

The girl yesterday remained in a stable condition in hospital, he added.

To date, 116 children aged 12 or younger and 11 adolescents aged 13 to 18 have developed severe illnesses from COVID-19, Lo said.

Of the 4,376,014 domestic COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan from the beginning of the year until Friday, 8,977 have been classified as severe and 11,213 as moderate, accounting for 0.21 percent and 0.26 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed.

All other cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, the CECC said.

New Taipei City yesterday reported the highest number of domestic cases, with 3,747, followed by Taichung with 2,632 and Taoyuan with 2,270.

Taipei posted 2,204 cases, Kaohsiung 2,147, Tainan 1,771, Changhua County 1,020, Pingtung County 627, Hsinchu County 624, Yilan County 575, Miaoli County 554 and Hsinchu City 526.

Yunlin County reported 525 cases, Chiayi County 435, Hualien County 353, Nantou County 342, Keelung 327, Chiayi County 249, Taitung County 222, Kinmen County 188, Penghu County 102 and Lienchiang County 20.