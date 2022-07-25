Officers punished for rule breach causing army death, injury

Staff writer, with CNA





The army yesterday said it has punished and demoted several military officers after they failed to follow regulations during a CM-11 tank maintenance session that resulted in the death of one solider and the injury of an officer in southern Taiwan on Thursday.

The Army Command Headquarters said in a statement that it has punished an undisclosed number of officers over the incident that resulted in the death of 24-year-old conscript Chuan Jo-yao (全若堯) and injured a 25-year-old sergeant surnamed Chiang (蔣) at the Joint Operations Training Base Command in Pingtung County.

Conscripts such as Chuan, who was undergoing a compulsory four-month military training, are not allowed to engage in high-risk tasks, according to a regulation issued on Oct. 25 last year.

Chuan’s superior officers allegedly contravened the regulation by requiring him to conduct tank maintenance, a task considered a high-risk job suited only for certified military personnel on voluntary service, which resulted in Chuan’s death, the statement said.

The army said it summoned commanding officers in brigades and higher-level units to provide further instruction on the regulations.

Chuan and Chiang were in the 564th Army Brigade under the 8th Army Corps, which is in Pingtung ahead of the nation’s annual Han Kuang military exercises to be held from today through Friday.

The two men were hit by the gun barrel of a CM-11 Brave Tiger tank — one inside the tank, the other outside — “due to abnormality in the turret stabilization system” during the maintenance process, the army said.

Chuan was pinned underneath the gun barrel while performing maintenance inside the tank turret and later died.

Chiang was hit by the gun barrel as it was moving. He remains in stable condition in hospital, the army said.

The army has not determined the cause of the turret stabilization abnormality, and a team has been deployed by the Ministry of National Defense and the Army Command Headquarters to investigate alongside the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office.