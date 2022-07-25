Two Taipei mayoral hopefuls yesterday each held book launches for their autobiographies.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday introduced his memoir, Warm Courage: Chen Shih-chung’s Beginnings as a Doctor.
The book was not written for his election campaign, as it was slated for publication in May last year, but postponed due to a local COVID-19 outbreak, he said.
Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times
Chen, who resigned from his posts as health and welfare minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head last week, said he wanted to write the book for his children and grandchildren to understand his life, and and to help him reflect on why he entered medicine.
Chen last week resigned from his posts as health and welfare minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head to focus his energies on the mayoral campaign.
Newly appointed CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) yesterday described Chen as a leader who “does not need to get angry to demonstrate an air of authority.”
Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times
Chen said that some leaders show anger to demonstrate authority when mistakes are made, but if they are angry frequently and are ignored, it means they are incompetent.
That is not meant to implicate anyone, but is rather a philosophy he applies to his life, he said, adding that getting angry at others to achieve dignity causes chaos.
Meanwhile, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), who is running for mayor as an independent candidate, also held a book launch yesterday for her autobiography, Vivian Huang: 33 Life Stories.
As the title suggests, the book tells 33 stories from Huang’s life, including moving to Taipei alone to study when she was 15, and becoming deputy mayor when she was 49.
Huang said she wanted to write the book as a 50th birthday gift to herself, but the publication date was postponed for the same reason as Chen’s book delay — the local COVID-19 outbreak.
Huang’s mayoral bid is supported by Ko, who is also Taiwan People’s Party chairman.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the KMT’s Taipei mayoral candidate, yesterday said his own book is to be published soon, in hopes of introducing his life story and ideas to the public. The title and publication date are yet to be announced.
