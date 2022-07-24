Motorcyclists to protest freeway rule

CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau

By Shelley Shan