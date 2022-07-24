The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported five severe cases of COVID-19 in children who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that 22,347 new local and 238 imported cases were reported, while there were 56 new severe cases, 115 moderate cases and 53 deaths.
Of the deceased, 49 had cancer or other underlying health conditions, 34 had not received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and 30 were aged 80 or older, Chuang said, adding that two were a woman and a man in their 30s.
Five children who did not have underlying health issues were diagnosed with MIS-C a few weeks after acute COVID-19 infections, he said.
Among them was a one-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16 and developed a fever on July 11, skin rashes on the legs and arms, and loss of appetite on July 13, Chuang said.
The boy was found to have enlarged coronary arteries, but on Friday was discharged from a hospital, Chuang said.
A two-year-old girl was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 16, had a fever on July 14 and was admitted to a hospital on July 16, he said.
Her fever lasted four days, while she had decreased urine, a coagulation disorder and elevated levels of inflammatory markers, Chuang said, adding that she went into a coma on Tuesday and was ventilator-dependent in an intensive care unit (ICU).
A four-year-old girl tested positive on May 3, developed a fever on June 4, rashes on June 6, red eyes on June 7 and lost her appetite on June 8, Chuang said.
She was admitted to an ICU with low blood pressure, he said, adding that she has recovered and has been discharged from a hospital.
A five-year-old girl tested positive on June 22, developed a fever on July 13 and was rushed to an emergency room with vomiting and reduced vitality the next day, Chuang said, adding that she developed conjunctivitis and rashes while in a hospital.
She was in an ICU from July 16 to Monday, he said.
A 10-year-old boy tested positive on May 23 and developed a fever on July 15, Chuang said.
He was taken to an emergency room with loss of appetite, abdominal pain and dry cough the next day, and was later diagnosed with a coagulation disorder, Chuang said.
There have been 115 severe COVID-19 cases in children this year, including 51 with MIS-C, 24 with encephalitis, 19 with pneumonia, eight with croup, while 24 have died, CECC data showed.
