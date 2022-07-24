HPA urges caution while outdoors amid heat wave

STAY COOL: As of Thursday, 444 cases of heat-related illnesses have been reported this month, and the CWB has issued ‘red’ heat warnings for 18 cities and counties

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) yesterday urged people to watch for signs of heat stroke and take preventive measures while working outdoors in intense heat.

Yesterday was dashu (大暑), or “major heat,” the 12th solar term of the lunar calendar, which the agency said often indicates the start of the hottest season of the year, which matches with the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) forecast of sunny and hot weather across the nation, with temperatures exceeding 38°C in many areas.

The bureau issued a “red” warning for extreme heat for 18 cities and counties yesterday morning.

People attempt to block the sun while walking along a street in Taipei’s Beitou District yesterday. Photo: CNA

As of Thursday, 444 cases of heat-related illnesses have been reported this month, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.

The HPA issued four tips for outdoor workers to protect against heat-related illnesses.

First, drink plenty of water in small amounts, but frequently, rather than waiting until thirsty, and avoid drinking alcoholic beverages when thirsty, it said, adding that people should pay attention to the color of their urine, as a darker hue might indicate dehydration.

Second, people working outdoors should monitor the temperature and their coworkers’ conditions; avoid working under direct sunlight at noon or in enclosed spaces; maintain air ventilation using fans and shading devices; work in shifts with frequent rest breaks; and seek support if feeling discomfort, it said.

Third, people with chronic diseases should take a physical examination to make sure they can work in a high heat or humid environment, receive regular health checkups and familiarize themselves with the symptoms of heat stroke and emergency response procedures, it said.

Fourth, people should wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing made with breathable materials when working in hot environments, and take measures to avoid sun exposure, such as wearing a hat and sunglasses, it said.

If people begin to feel hot, have an increased heartbeat and dry and red skin, they should immediately leave the hot area and go somewhere to cool down, by removing their clothes, wiping their body with a wet towel, and drinking cool water or sports drinks, the HPA said.

Symptoms of serious heat-related illness include an inability to sweat, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, cramps, and loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, it added.