The Polish Senate’s foreign affairs and health committees on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Polish government to support Taiwan’s efforts to obtain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA).
It is the first Polish Senate committee resolution in support of Taiwan in 16 years.
The committees passed the resolution unanimously in a joint session, saying that Taiwan should be allowed to take part in WHO activities in view of its effective COVID-19 response.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The resolution calls on the government to work with its partners to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHO and its decisionmaking body, the WHA, as an observer.
The resolution also encourages Polish health authorities to step up exchanges with partners in Taiwan.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the committees for their support, saying that the resolution underscored bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Poland on health issues.
The ministry said that the foreign affairs committee last passed a resolution in April 2006 to express support for the participation of Taiwanese representatives in the WHO.
The two countries have worked together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, with Taiwan providing medical masks and protective clothing to Poland, which in return donated COVID-19 vaccines, it said.
A health-focused delegation led by former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, in November last year held an online meeting with Polish Academy of Sciences director Jerzy Duszynski and other Polish health officials to discuss COVID-19 response and pandemic prevention, it said.
The ministry added that Taiwan would continue working with Poland and other like-minded partners on global health issues.
Taiwan has been excluded from the WHA since 2017 due to opposition from China after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016.
