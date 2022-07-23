Pelosi coy over rumored Taiwan trip

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday was coy about her rumored plans to visit Taipei, but underscored the importance of US support for Taiwan.

The Financial Times on Monday reported that the 82-year-old lawmaker was planning to lead a delegation to Taiwan next month to show support for Taipei as it faces increasing pressure from Beijing.

At a news conference on Thursday, Pelosi said: “I don’t ever discuss my travel plans... It’s a security issue.”

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to the rostrum for her weekly news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Her comments came a day after US President Joe Biden weighed in on the rumored trip, which is likely to anger Beijing.

“Well, I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday. “But I don’t know what the status of it is.”

Pelosi told the news conference that Biden had not conveyed any such concern to her.

Asked what the US could do to deter China from attacking Taiwan, she said: “It is important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

“None of us have said we are for independence when it comes to Taiwan. That’s up to Taiwan to decide,” she added.

Pelosi was previously reported to be planning to visit Taiwan in early April as part of a wider Asia trip, but had to put off the plan after testing positive for COVID-19.

The plans drew strong opposition from China at the time, with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) saying that Beijing would view it as “malicious provocation.”