Taiwan yesterday reported its first case of the BA.2.75 sublineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) saying that the infected individual had been quarantined immediately after arriving in Taiwan from India.
Scientists have raised concerns that BA.2.75 may be more contagious and capable of evading immunity from vaccines and previous infections than previous variants, but it is still unclear if it is more virulent than other sub-variants.
It was confirmed on Thursday that a 30-year-old Indian national who tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at an airport in Taiwan on July 10 had been infected with the BA.2.75 sublineage, Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a news briefing.
A family member and a friend who had traveled with the man had also tested positive, but were found to have been infected with the more common BA.4 subvariant of Omicron, Lo said.
All three have recovered and completed quarantine, he said.
Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 24,093 new COVID-19 cases, all but 280 of which were domestic infections, as well as 86 deaths from the disease, including a four-year-old girl.
Those who died ranged in age from 4 to older than 90, while 47 were unvaccinated, and 83 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, the CECC said.
The three people who died and had no chronic illness or severe disease were all unvaccinated, the center said.
The four-year-old girl who passed away had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday last week at a clinic after she developed a fever and sore throat, CECC medical response division deputy head Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said at a news conference.
She was taken to a hospital emergency room on Sunday after she lost her appetite and energy, and was admitted to hospital because doctors suspected she had developed meningitis, Lo said.
The child was intubated because of respiratory distress, and she later suffered an epileptic seizure and neurological shock, he said.
“Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated and she passed away on July 19,” Lo said.
The cause of her death was recorded as acute encephalitis due to COVID-19, he said, adding that she had also been diagnosed in hospital with an underlying metabolic disorder.
It was the eighth case of a child dying of encephalitis after contracting COVID-19, Lo said, adding that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 24 children in Taiwan.
The CECC said that 69 previously reported COVID-19 cases had become severe, while 109 others had developed moderate symptoms.
Among the severe cases was a three-year-old boy who was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), Lo said.
He was admitted to hospital and was put in intensive caree, but his condition has since improved and he is now in stable condition, Lo said.
Taiwan has recorded 46 cases of MIS-C, while 110 children have developed serious complications from COVID-19, he added.
