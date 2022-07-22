Landlords, hoteliers warned on jacking rents

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Landlords and hoteliers will face penalties if they raise the rent or room prices because their tenants or guests receive a rental subsidy from the government, the Ministry of the Interior and the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.

A ministry subsidy program to help about 500,000 families pay the rent took effect on July 1, while a Tourism Bureau travel subsidy started on Friday last week.

However, some tenants have complained that landlords raised the rent after learning that they have applied for government subsidies.

The bureau also received complaints that some hoteliers had raised room prices because of the domestic travel subsidy program.

“Tenants have the right to apply for government subsidies, and they do not need permission from their landlords to do so,” the ministry said in a statement. “Landlords must not prohibit tenants from applying for government subsidies either.”

Should landlords prevent tenants from applying for government subsidies or demand they drop the applications, tenants can deem such demand as invalid based on Article 12 of the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法) and Article 247-1 of the Civil Code, it said.

Landlords whose tenants have applied for government subsidies are qualified for an income tax break and other tax relief programs for being a “public welfare renter,” the ministry said.

The terms of a standard contract between landlords and tenants ban landlords from raising the rent during the lease period, the ministry said, adding that the contract must not include a clause that requires tenants to pay for increases in their landlords’ taxes.

“If landlords raise the rent or ask tenants to pay for the tax increase because the tenants applied for government subsidies, such a request is legally invalid based on the Consumer Protection Act, as it contravenes the terms of a standard contract,” the ministry said.

Tenants can file complaints and present evidence to local governments, the ministry said.

Landlords would be fined NT$30,000 to NT$300,000 and asked to correct the error if they were found to have contravened standard contract terms, based on Article 56-1 of the Consumer Protection Act, the ministry said, adding that fines would be raised to NT$50,000 to NT$500,000 each time they ignored the order.

To effectively crack down on landlords raising the rent without a legitimate reason and engaging in other illegal practices, the ministry said that it is considering using the Rental Housing Market Development and Regulation Act (租賃住宅市場發展及管理條例) to issue direct fines to landlords.

The bureau said that it has asked local government officials to conduct random inspections of hotels to check if room prices had been unreasonably inflated.

While hotel room prices during peak and low seasons differ, hoteliers must not raise room prices because of the domestic travel subsidy program, the bureau said.

Travelers are encouraged to report such violations to local governments, it added.

“We will immediately cease and cancel the qualifications of hoteliers if they were found taking advantage of the subsidy program to raise room prices,” it said.

If hoteliers want to offer travelers additional promotional deals while the government offers travel subsidies, details of these deals must be fully disclosed to travelers, the bureau said.