Landlords and hoteliers will face penalties if they raise the rent or room prices because their tenants or guests receive a rental subsidy from the government, the Ministry of the Interior and the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.
A ministry subsidy program to help about 500,000 families pay the rent took effect on July 1, while a Tourism Bureau travel subsidy started on Friday last week.
However, some tenants have complained that landlords raised the rent after learning that they have applied for government subsidies.
The bureau also received complaints that some hoteliers had raised room prices because of the domestic travel subsidy program.
“Tenants have the right to apply for government subsidies, and they do not need permission from their landlords to do so,” the ministry said in a statement. “Landlords must not prohibit tenants from applying for government subsidies either.”
Should landlords prevent tenants from applying for government subsidies or demand they drop the applications, tenants can deem such demand as invalid based on Article 12 of the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法) and Article 247-1 of the Civil Code, it said.
Landlords whose tenants have applied for government subsidies are qualified for an income tax break and other tax relief programs for being a “public welfare renter,” the ministry said.
The terms of a standard contract between landlords and tenants ban landlords from raising the rent during the lease period, the ministry said, adding that the contract must not include a clause that requires tenants to pay for increases in their landlords’ taxes.
“If landlords raise the rent or ask tenants to pay for the tax increase because the tenants applied for government subsidies, such a request is legally invalid based on the Consumer Protection Act, as it contravenes the terms of a standard contract,” the ministry said.
Tenants can file complaints and present evidence to local governments, the ministry said.
Landlords would be fined NT$30,000 to NT$300,000 and asked to correct the error if they were found to have contravened standard contract terms, based on Article 56-1 of the Consumer Protection Act, the ministry said, adding that fines would be raised to NT$50,000 to NT$500,000 each time they ignored the order.
To effectively crack down on landlords raising the rent without a legitimate reason and engaging in other illegal practices, the ministry said that it is considering using the Rental Housing Market Development and Regulation Act (租賃住宅市場發展及管理條例) to issue direct fines to landlords.
The bureau said that it has asked local government officials to conduct random inspections of hotels to check if room prices had been unreasonably inflated.
While hotel room prices during peak and low seasons differ, hoteliers must not raise room prices because of the domestic travel subsidy program, the bureau said.
Travelers are encouraged to report such violations to local governments, it added.
“We will immediately cease and cancel the qualifications of hoteliers if they were found taking advantage of the subsidy program to raise room prices,” it said.
If hoteliers want to offer travelers additional promotional deals while the government offers travel subsidies, details of these deals must be fully disclosed to travelers, the bureau said.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international