Esper to relay Taiwan’s concern over arm sales

‘FRUSTRATION’: Taiwan has voiced its need to get faster and greater access to weapons such as the Javelin and the Stinger for self-defense, the ex-US defense official said

By Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI





Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper yesterday said he would take back to Washington Taiwan’s concerns about the speed of arms sales and the need to get greater access to weapons such as portable missiles.

Taiwan has previously talked of problems accessing some weapons it has on order, such as shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Taiwan has complained of stepped-up military pressure from China to force it into accepting Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

The missiles are in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have been keeping Russian aircraft at bay, but US supplies have shrunk and producing more of the anti-aircraft weapons has faced significant hurdles due to limited manufacturing capacity.

Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper talks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

Esper, visiting Taiwan under the auspices of the Atlantic Council think tank and where he had meetings with senior leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), said he did not get the sense Taiwanese officials were frustrated at what arms were on offer from Washington.

“I didn’t pick up any frustration other than the speed at which we conduct arms sales,” he told reporters in Taipei. “There was an expression of the need to get greater access to weapons such as the Javelin and the Stinger.”

The Javelin is an anti-tank weapon that Taiwan also uses, and is being used in Ukraine.

“I think there was a concern about the supply chains and supply lines. That’s an issue that my delegation and I decided to take back and to share with the right people in [Washington] DC,” Esper said.

Esper served from 2019 through 2020 under former US president Donald Trump, whose administration approved billions of US dollars in arms sales to Taiwan.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but has also been prodding the government to focus more on asymmetric warfare — where a smaller force employs unconventional tactics against a larger enemy — using more mobile weapons, to make the country harder to attack, something Tsai has said she is prioritizing.

Esper said Taiwan was never going to be able to match China in terms of conventional power, and Taiwan should be studying how Ukraine has fought Russia using asymmetric strategies.

“You don’t do asymmetric warfare with fighter jets. That doesn’t mean it can’t be part of a more comprehensive strategy, but you have to build the asymmetric capabilities first,” he said.