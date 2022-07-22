Taiwan yesterday reported 25,171 new COVID-19 cases, including 264 imported infections, and 74 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
The people who died were aged three to older than 90, the CECC said, adding that 31 of them were unvaccinated against COVID-19, and 71 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases.
Among the three deaths with no chronic illness or other severe diseases, one was unvaccinated, while the other two received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the center said.
The three-year-old who passed away was admitted to hospital on Tuesday last week after he developed a fever, diarrhea and lethargy, it said.
His condition deteriorated the next day and he was admitted to an intensive care unit, the center said, adding that he died of myocarditis on Sunday.
The CECC said that 82 previously reported COVID-19 cases had become severe, while 149 others had developed moderate symptoms.
Among the severe cases were four children, three of whom had been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and one with pneumonia.
The child with pneumonia is eight months old, the center said, adding that he developed a fever and a cough on July 6.
He was the next day admitted to hospital after his appetite decreased, and he was diagnosed with pneumonia and septic shock, the CECC said.
He tested positive for COVID-19, and was found to be infected with Streptococcus pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, it said.
He yesterday remained in an intensive care unit, the CECC said.
The children diagnosed with MIS-C are 10 months, six years and seven years old, the center said.
They tested positive for COVID-19 between May 11 and June 1, the center said, adding that they late last month and early this month developed MIS-C symptoms, including a fever, a rash and bloodshot eyes.
They were discharged from hospital between July 4 and Friday last week, the CECC said.
To date, 108 children aged 12 or younger have developed severe COVID-19 symptoms, including 23 who have passed away, CECC data showed.
Of the 4,305,030 domestic cases reported in Taiwan this year, 8,745 have been classified as severe and 10,960 as moderate, accounting for 0.20 percent and 0.25 percent of the total respectively, the data showed.
All other cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, the CECC said.
New Taipei City yesterday posted the highest number of domestic cases, with 4,365, followed by Taichung with 3,115 and Taipei with 2,677, the center said.
Taoyuan reported 2,520 cases, Kaohsiung 2,517, Tainan 2,024, Changhua County 1,151, Pingtung County 759, Hsinchu County 693, Miaoli County 644, Yunlin County 643, Hsinchu City 594 and Yilan County 543, it said.
Chiayi County posted 529 cases, Nantou County 452, Hualien County 407, Keelung 381, Taitung County 326, Chiayi City 245, Penghu County 168, Kinmen County 133 and Lienchiang County 21, it said.
To date, Taiwan has recorded 4,362,227 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, including 4,344,517 domestic infections, CECC data showed.
With yesterday’s 74 deaths, the number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the country rose to 8,392, the data showed.
