NCC to set up Internet communications branch

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The National Communications Commission (NCC) is soon to establish an Internet communication governance department to address an increasing number of communications issues regarding the use of cross-border digital platforms.

Current communications regulations have become inadequate in overseeing online media, as communications over the Internet are instant and cross-national, NCC Department of Broadcasting and Content Affairs Director Huang Wen-che (黃文哲) told a news conference.

“Rules, policies, standards and practices in the global cyberspace should be shaped through coordination between multiple stakeholders, which would ensure a free, safe and reliable cyberspace,” he said.

The new department would be in charge of planning, formulating and implementing Internet communications governance policies, including protecting Internet users’ rights, studying latest trends in Internet governance and online user behavior, and establishing a dispute arbitration and accountability mechanism for Internet communications, Huang said.

The NCC last month introduced a draft digital intermediary service act, which would establish a foundation to ensure that digital intermediary service providers follow self-regulatory mechanisms and protect Internet users’ rights.

The funding for the foundation, which would come from several government organizations, would be about NT$2.5 billion (US$83.62 million) at the initial stage, the draft act states.

The new department would oversee the operations of the foundation, Huang said.

Huang dismissed opposition lawmakers’ claims that the foundation would censor online content, similar to Martial Law-era censorship, and help the ruling Democratic Progressive Party harass people who disagree with government policies.

The foundation would help the government implement Internet governance policies by convening meetings that would be attended by multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, platform operators, civic groups and experts, Huang said.

“The foundation will assist government agencies in handling tortious acts committed over the Internet, such as copyright infringement and disinformation,” Huang said.

However, the commission has yet to decide whether the funding for the foundation at the initial stage would come solely from government agencies or would be shared by multiple stakeholders, Huang said, adding that it would listen to the public about this issue.

Sixty-one employees from the commission’s Department of Infrastructure and Cybersecurity, and Department of Frequency and Resources would be transferred to a ministry of digital development that is scheduled to be established by the end of next month.

The remaining employees from both departments would be consolidated under the Infrastructure Department, which is part of the commission and is in charge of certifying base stations, mobile phones and radio-frequency devices.

Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) is widely believed to head the planned ministry.