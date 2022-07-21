Briton extradited, Taiwanese brought home: ministry

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Justice yesterday said it has extradited a British prisoner to their home country and for the first time repatriated Taiwanese serving prison terms in Eswatini in accordance with mutual legal assistance agreements and international cooperation initiatives.

Judicial officials said they had to overcome differences in each country’s bureaucratic and legal systems, the shutdown of international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, language barriers and the need to coordinate with government agencies.

The Taiwanese repatriated from Eswatini would serve the rest of their sentences in Taiwan, the officials said.

Taiwan has over the past year extradited several foreign inmates to their home countries: two Britons, seven Germans, one Pole and one Dane, said Sean Huang (黃柏翔), a prosecutor at the ministry’s Department of International and Cross-Strait Legal Affairs.

Extradition of inmates should be done ethically, and in accordance with humanitarian principles and other values shared between democratic countries, Huang said.

People who are imprisoned in foreign countries experience homesickness and stress due to cultural and language barriers, unfamiliar food, not fully understanding judicial procedures and other impediments, he said.

The Briton who was extradited can be more at ease in familiar surroundings, and their family and friends can visit them and provide help, Huang said.

This could give the inmate a new chance at life, and a better chance of rehabilitation and reintegration into society, he said.

Extraditions between countries also allow legal officials and government agencies from both sides to enhance friendship and trust, and build work platforms and communication channels for future exchanges, he added.

Prosecutor Jane Jung (戎婕), who handled the repatriation of Taiwanese from Eswatini, said the duo returned home in March, ending a more than six-year legal fight.

The two men, who are in their 30s and 50s, were arrested while trying to smuggle 24 pieces of rhino horns taken from four killed animals, worth US$2.54 million, media reported at the time.

An Eswatini court in 2017 sentenced each of them to 29 years in prison. The sentences were later commuted to 11 years in prison and a fine of NT$400,000 each.

The inmates and their families wrote letters to government officials asking for the duo to be returned to Taiwan to serve the remainder of their sentences.

Taiwanese legal authorities initiated repatriation proceedings in 2018.

They exchanged letters with the Eswatini government to arrange working meetings with ministry officials, judicial investigation units, prosecutors, judges, as well as officials from the Agency of Corrections, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Agency, Jung said.

They kept in touch with the Eswatini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, law enforcement agency and judicial officials, she said.

“Now the two men are serving the rest of their sentences at Taichung Prison. Their families can visit them once or twice a month. Wardens reported their health conditions are fine and are performing work required of inmates inside the prison,” Jung said.

The extradition process faced many problems, she said.

One of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in 2019, then almost all air traffic was shut down from 2019 to 2020, virus quarantines caused bureaucratic delays last year and Taiwanese officials’ flight got canceled just one day before departure, due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in December last year, Jung said.