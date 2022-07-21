China would take “resolute and strong measures” should US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.
Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency, is due to visit the nation next month, the Financial Times has reported.
She was originally scheduled to visit in April, but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Photo: Reuters
Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US lawmaker to visit Taiwan since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, visited the nation 25 years ago.
China has vowed to annex Taiwan by force if necessary, and has advertised that threat by flying warplanes near Taiwanese airspace and holding military exercises based on invasion scenarios.
It says those actions are aimed at deterring advocates of the nation’s formal independence and foreign allies — principally the US — from coming to its aid.
A visit by Pelosi would “severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-US relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a daily briefing.
“If the US were to insist on going down the wrong path, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan.
Jean-Pierre said the US’ support for Taiwan remained “rock solid,” while reiterating the US’ long-standing commitment to the “one China” policy that recognizes Beijing as the government of China, but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
China in the past few days has also ratcheted up its rhetoric over US arms sales to Taiwan, demanding the cancelation of a deal worth about US$108 million that would boost Taiwan’s armed forces’ chances of survival against its much bigger foe.
China has the world’s largest standing military, with an increasingly sophisticated navy and a huge inventory of missiles pointed across the Taiwan Strait.
“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army ... will resolutely thwart any form of interference by external forces and separatist plots of ‘Taiwan independence,’” the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said in a statement posted on its Web site on Tuesday.
While Washington maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would defend Taiwan in a conflict with China, US law requires it must ensure the nation has the means to defend itself and consider threats to its security as matters of “grave concern.”
Washington maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, but is Taipei’s strongest political ally and source of defensive arms.
Zhao gave no details about what potential actions China might take in response to Pelosi’s visit, but Beijing has generally used military flights and war games to indicate its discontent.
Chinese pilots have also been accused of aggressive action toward surveillance aircraft from the US and its allies operating in international airspace off the Chinese coast, while using lasers and other methods to harass foreign warships in the South China Sea.
China’s most serious threat against Taiwan came in 1995-1996, when it held military exercises, and lobbed missiles into waters north and south of Taiwan in response to a visit to the US by then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international