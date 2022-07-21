Daily cases may fall below 10,000

MOSTLY MILD: If the BA.4 or BA.5 subvariants were to account for 55% of daily cases, the downward trend in infections might reverse up, an NTU professor said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The number of daily local COVID-19 cases is expected to fall below 10,000 next month, but if more than half of them were to the Omicron subvariants BA.4 or BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, the daily caseload might increase again, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday.

In his weekly online broadcast on the nation’s COVID-19 situation, Chen said that as Omicron is becoming endemic in Taiwan, daily cases are expected to continue falling as long as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants do not spread quickly in the community.

Simulation data showed that the number of new cases is expected to fall to an estimated 14,464 per day by the end of this month and to about 7,496 cases by the end of next month, he said.

However, Chen said that if imported BA.4 and BA.5 cases continue to infect people in the local community, data from other countries show that the two subvariants might account for about 20 percent of new daily cases after the first 26 days of their spread and 40 percent after another 11 days.

Were the subvariants to account for 55 percent of daily cases, there might be 35,000 to 40,000 new infections per day, he said.

However, BA.4 and BA.5 cases are mostly mild, he said, adding that in countries where the Omicron variant had spread fast and wide — such as in Taiwan — the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants had little impact.

As Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is high, people should be careful, but not overly concerned, he said.

Vaccinations are still effective in reducing the risk of severe illness from the virus, and Taiwan should expand the eligibility for second booster shots to more age groups, he said.

Chen said that even though the numbers of new cases, severe cases and deaths from the disease are falling, many people might have delayed treatment for chronic illnesses or cancer for fear of COVID-19, leading to a higher mortality rate.

The excess mortality was about 18 percent in May and about 43 percent in June, with COVID-19-related deaths accounting for about 63 percent of the excess mortality, he said.

The government, healthcare providers and members of the public should not only be concerned about COVID-19, but also pay attention to healthcare needs due to cancer and chronic illnesses, Chen said.