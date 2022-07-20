Mobile radar features in Han Kuang leadup drills

By Yu Tai-lang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Navy mobile radar units featured in military drills ahead of the Han Kuang Exercises, which are expected to begin next week.

The NT$460 million (US$15.38 million) Tsang Chiung project, which uses truck-mounted systems as a backup in the event that Taiwan’s stationary radar systems are taken out, simulated a scenario in which radar stations on the east coast had been disabled, with the mobile units taking over the tasks of reconnaissance and locating enemy forces.

The 38th Han Kuang Exercises are expected to involve joint navy and air force drills to improve surface operations and readiness to strike enemy forces while they are at sea.

Truck-mounted mobile radar units are stationed on a hill in Hualien County yesterday. Photo: Yu Tai-lang, Taipei Times

In the event of war, fixed radar stations are expected to be targeted in a first wave of strikes, Ministry of National Defense officials said.

To ensure that Taiwan’s military would still have strike capability in such a scenario, the navy launched the Tsang Chiung project in 2015 to build a fleet of truck-borne radar systems to meet the nation’s asymmetric warfare goals.

The trucks are outfitted with satellite and microwave transmission antennae, missile launch systems, missile control units and mobile transmission relays, the ministry said.

The trucks with antennae relay location data to operations centers via other truck-mounted systems and the centers allow ships, coastal Hsiung Feng III missile bases or mobile missile launchers to acquire targets and launch missiles, the ministry said.

The radar trucks have an effective reconnaissance and search range of up to 240km if they are at least 1,000m above sea level, it said.

Mission control units can integrate satellite feeds, microwave transmissions and radar imaging to acquire surface targets and pass on the information, it said.

Transmission relay trucks are the connection hubs between radar stations and the navy’s mobile anti-surface missile launch trucks, named Hai Feng, while satellite trucks are the information processing centers, outfitted with broadband networks that transmit imagery on the front lines to the operations centers, it said.