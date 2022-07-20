Navy mobile radar units featured in military drills ahead of the Han Kuang Exercises, which are expected to begin next week.
The NT$460 million (US$15.38 million) Tsang Chiung project, which uses truck-mounted systems as a backup in the event that Taiwan’s stationary radar systems are taken out, simulated a scenario in which radar stations on the east coast had been disabled, with the mobile units taking over the tasks of reconnaissance and locating enemy forces.
The 38th Han Kuang Exercises are expected to involve joint navy and air force drills to improve surface operations and readiness to strike enemy forces while they are at sea.
Photo: Yu Tai-lang, Taipei Times
In the event of war, fixed radar stations are expected to be targeted in a first wave of strikes, Ministry of National Defense officials said.
To ensure that Taiwan’s military would still have strike capability in such a scenario, the navy launched the Tsang Chiung project in 2015 to build a fleet of truck-borne radar systems to meet the nation’s asymmetric warfare goals.
The trucks are outfitted with satellite and microwave transmission antennae, missile launch systems, missile control units and mobile transmission relays, the ministry said.
The trucks with antennae relay location data to operations centers via other truck-mounted systems and the centers allow ships, coastal Hsiung Feng III missile bases or mobile missile launchers to acquire targets and launch missiles, the ministry said.
The radar trucks have an effective reconnaissance and search range of up to 240km if they are at least 1,000m above sea level, it said.
Mission control units can integrate satellite feeds, microwave transmissions and radar imaging to acquire surface targets and pass on the information, it said.
Transmission relay trucks are the connection hubs between radar stations and the navy’s mobile anti-surface missile launch trucks, named Hai Feng, while satellite trucks are the information processing centers, outfitted with broadband networks that transmit imagery on the front lines to the operations centers, it said.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international