The public is ambivalent about former minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) decision to run for Taipei mayor, while New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) saw steep drops in approval that might spell trouble for his re-election bid, a poll released yesterday found.
Chen on Monday left the ministry and leadership of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to focus on his campaign as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate for Taipei mayor.
Asked to grade Chen’s performance during his tenure as head of the CECC, 69.8 percent of respondents gave a grade of at least 60 out of 100, with an average grade of 65.17, foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) told a news conference.
Photo: Lo Pei-te, Taipei Times
This marks a slight decline in Chen’s approval by the foundation last month, which showed a grade of 65.89, You said.
Asked about Chen’s departure from COVID-19 pandemic duties to run for Taipei mayor, 37.6 percent of respondents approved and 40.2 percent disapproved, while 19.6 percent had no opinion and 2.6 percent had not heard the news.
Among respondents who were registered Taipei voters, the numbers for Chen worsened, with 31.5 percent approving of his change in roles and 48.8 percent disapproving, You said, calling the situation “an embarrassment for Chen.”
However, Chen had relatively strong results as the country’s top pandemic official and unhappiness with his decision could reflect the public’s desire for him to remain in the post, former DPP legislator and political commentator Lin Cho-shui (林濁水) said.
This means many Taipei voters who disapproved of Chen’s nomination could return to the fold in November, Lin said.
Meanwhile, public approval for Hou’s job performance in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic issues slid to 28.4 percent, down from 50.3 percent in July last year, You said.
Although satisfaction with Hou’s handling of the pandemic remains the highest among Taiwan’s municipal leaders, “red lights should be going off” at his campaign headquarters, You said.
“Losing 21.9 points of approval in one year — including 6.8 points just last month — is the equivalent of losing 3.88 million supporters,” he said.
The scandal surrounding the COVID-19 death of a two-year-old boy nicknamed En En (恩恩) allegedly due to failures in New Taipei City’s emergency services almost certainly contributed to the recent drop in Hou’s popularity, he said.
If his popularity continues to fall, the outcome of the New Taipei City mayoral election might be affected, You said, adding that the situation would imply that Hou “had shot his bolt.”
The live interview poll for voting-age Taiwanese was jointly conducted by the foundation and Focus Survey Research via landline calls last week from Monday to Wednesday.
It had 1,075 valid samples, a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.
