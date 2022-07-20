Japanese delegation to visit Taiwan next week

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





A delegation of members of the Japanese Diet is expected to visit Taiwan on Wednesday next week, reports in Japanese media said.

The delegation is expected to conduct meetings regarding former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s remark that an emergency in Taiwan would also be one in Japan, NHK reported.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that the government welcomes the visit, which is expected to deepen in multiple sectors the substantive and friendly relationship between Taiwan and Japan.

The two nations have maintained close ties and with the loosening of quarantine restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic slowly eases, it is normal that both sides would resume visits, Ou said.

The ministry would announce the list of visiting members when it is confirmed, she said.

Meanwhile, a delegation composed of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers is to visit Japan next month to promote parliamentary exchanges and push for Taiwan’s accession to a regional trade block, DPP Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said on Monday.

Kuo, who heads the East Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, said that several members of the group, including the DPP’s Mark Ho (何志偉) and Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), are to depart for Japan on Aug. 4 on a visit aimed at enhancing parliamentary exchange — as well as to pay their respects to Abe, who was assassinated during an election campaign event this month.

The main purposes of the visit are to exchange views with Japanese lawmakers, including Taiwan’s bid to join the Japan-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and a proposal for a Japanese version of the Taiwan Travel Act, which was signed into law in 2018 by then-US president Donald Trump.

The act, which serves as a followup to the 1979 US Taiwan Relations Act, allows high-level visits between Taiwanese and US government officials.

Kuo said he drafted a Japan-focused version of the act in the hope of making substantive progress in Taiwan’s ties with Tokyo during exchanges with Japanese members of parliament.

Mourning the loss of Abe is also a high priority on the delegation’s itinerary in Japan, Kuo said.

Abe died on July 8 at the age of 67 after he was shot twice during a campaign speech on a street in Nara ahead of the Diet’s upper-house elections on July 10.