Abe association to offer students ￥1m scholarship

APPLICATIONS OPEN: The program aims to encourage young Japanese to deepen their understanding of Taiwan and its culture by traveling to the country

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff writer, with CNA





The Friends of Shinzo Abe Association is to provide scholarships to Japanese students studying at Taiwanese universities, it said yesterday.

The association is to select 10 students each year for the scholarship of up to ￥1 million (US$7,266) per person.

The announcement came after the association took out a two-page advertisement in the Sankei Shimbun on Friday, saying that it has collected donations from 175 Taiwanese businesses, groups and individuals in honor of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on July 8.

From a national security perspective, the public’s efforts to bolster Taiwan-Japan ties are as important as government efforts, the association said.

It hopes to encourage more young people in Japan to seize the opportunity to deepen their understanding of Taiwan by studying in the nation and experiencing the local culture.

Former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲), who is the honorary chair of the scholarship selection committee, left a handwritten message on the association’s Web site, saying: “Young Japanese are encouraged to study in Taiwan. Taiwan is indeed a warm place. Best of luck.”

Applications for the scholarship would be open until the end of next month for Japanese nationals aged 18 to 30 who live in Japan.

More details can be found on the association’s Web site at www.friends-of-abe.org.