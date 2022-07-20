Lantern Festival wins seven awards in France

‘PROUD MOMENT’: It is an honor for Kaohsiung to win the Designer of the Year award at the Novum Design Award, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai said

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





This year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival yesterday won seven awards at France’s Novum Design Award.

The Kaohsiung City Government won the Designer of the Year award in the Lighting Design category, as well as four golden design awards for the Love River Bay exhibit, the Maritime Glow exhibit, the festival itself and the “Spotlight on Taiwan — Best of Luck in the Year of the Tiger” exhibit.

The city government also won two silver design awards, one for the “Thousand-Armed Lightsaber” exhibit in the Lighting Design category, and “Weiwuying Lights Up: The Island Memories — National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts” in the Digital Art and Graphic Design category.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung is pictured in an undated photograph taken during the festival from Feb. 15 to 28. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government via CNA

The Novum Design Award is a platform open to designers across the globe, looking for the most avant-garde design concepts of the best quality, and all projects are held up to the most rigorous standards, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said.

It is a rare honor for the city government to win the Designer of the Year award at such a prestigious event, and it goes to show that large-scale events can not only make the city more visible to the global community, but can also spark the creativity of designers and artists, Chen said.

The upcoming Creative Expo Taiwan and the Taiwan Design Expo would also have events that are as exciting and well-planned as those at the Lantern Festival, Chen said.

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che (史哲), who was the festival’s producer, said that the festival broke with many past models and habits, adding: “It is like an adventure in which we continued to challenge the limit.”

Shih said winning the awards was a proud moment for all involved.

The festival had previously won nine other awards.