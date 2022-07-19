Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff Writer, with CNA





AQUATIC LIFE

Rare shark caught in Taitung

A rare bluntnose sixgill shark, a species believed to have been on Earth since before the dinosaurs, was caught by Taitung County fishers on Sunday. The shark is a rare sight as it generally lives at a depth of 200m to 1,000m below sea level, said Wu Jui-hsien (吳瑞賢), a research assistant at the East Coast Marine Biology Center, a unit of the Fisheries Research Institute. Although most modern shark species evolved to have five gills, the bluntnose shark still has six, just as their ancient ancestors had, Wu said. The 420kg fish was caught in the Pacific Ocean by a Taitung-based fishing boat and brought to Singang Harbor (新港漁港) on Sunday. Chen Chin-tai (陳錦泰), who manages a fish market at the harbor, said the catch by the vessel Chin Yung Li measured about 395cm long. The bluntnose sixgill shark is listed as “near threatened” because its longevity and popularity as a sport fish make it vulnerable to exploitation, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The bluntnose sixgill shark closely resembles fossil forms dating from about 200 million years ago, the Florida Museum of Natural History said.

A rare bluntnose sixgill shark, a species believed to have been on Earth since before the dinosaurs, is caught by Taitung County fishers on Sunday. Photo: Chen Hsien-yi, Liberty Times

ECOLOGY

Tainan crabs get protection

The Tainan City Government yesterday said that it has begun installing signs near Yanshuei River (鹽水溪) to protect brown land crabs from vehicles and other dangers during breeding season. Every year from June to November, female brown land crabs travel from their terrestrial habitats to downstream sections of the Yanshuei River to lay their eggs, the city’s Agriculture Bureau said in a statement. Unfortunately, many of them are killed by vehicles as they make their way across roads to the river. The city government this year is installing “crab crossing” signs on roads bordering the river, urging motorists to slow down, the bureau said, adding it is seeking permission to have glare shields installed on streetlights near the river to prevent crabs from being attracted by the bright light. Brown land crabs are found in coastal areas throughout southwestern Taiwan and the outlying Penghu archipelago. They can have a carapace or shell size of up to 12cm.

LITERATURE

Hoklo poet gets Irish spin

Trinity College has selected the poem Through Centenary Square, authored by Tenn Sun-tshong (鄭順聰) for its Translation Slam competition, with entrants being asked to submit their English reinterpretations of the Taiwanese Hoklo work before Oct. 1. Winners of the competition, which is being run in conjunction with the Taipei Representative Office in Ireland, will be invited to the university’s Centre for Literary and Cultural Translation to present a talk on their work, the organizers said. Trinity assistant professor James Hadley said the rich musicality and rhythm of Through Centenary Square contains echoes of James Joyce’s Ulysses, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year. Tenn, born in 1976 in Chiayi, is a writer known for his devotion to furthering Taiwanese Hoklo literature and passing on the language’s cultural legacy. His works include poems, novels and plays. Representative to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) last week praised this year’s Translation Slam for shining a light on linguistic diversity, a shared characteristic that has played an important role in the cultural heritage of Taiwan and Ireland.