AQUATIC LIFE
Rare shark caught in Taitung
A rare bluntnose sixgill shark, a species believed to have been on Earth since before the dinosaurs, was caught by Taitung County fishers on Sunday. The shark is a rare sight as it generally lives at a depth of 200m to 1,000m below sea level, said Wu Jui-hsien (吳瑞賢), a research assistant at the East Coast Marine Biology Center, a unit of the Fisheries Research Institute. Although most modern shark species evolved to have five gills, the bluntnose shark still has six, just as their ancient ancestors had, Wu said. The 420kg fish was caught in the Pacific Ocean by a Taitung-based fishing boat and brought to Singang Harbor (新港漁港) on Sunday. Chen Chin-tai (陳錦泰), who manages a fish market at the harbor, said the catch by the vessel Chin Yung Li measured about 395cm long. The bluntnose sixgill shark is listed as “near threatened” because its longevity and popularity as a sport fish make it vulnerable to exploitation, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The bluntnose sixgill shark closely resembles fossil forms dating from about 200 million years ago, the Florida Museum of Natural History said.
Photo: Chen Hsien-yi, Liberty Times
ECOLOGY
Tainan crabs get protection
The Tainan City Government yesterday said that it has begun installing signs near Yanshuei River (鹽水溪) to protect brown land crabs from vehicles and other dangers during breeding season. Every year from June to November, female brown land crabs travel from their terrestrial habitats to downstream sections of the Yanshuei River to lay their eggs, the city’s Agriculture Bureau said in a statement. Unfortunately, many of them are killed by vehicles as they make their way across roads to the river. The city government this year is installing “crab crossing” signs on roads bordering the river, urging motorists to slow down, the bureau said, adding it is seeking permission to have glare shields installed on streetlights near the river to prevent crabs from being attracted by the bright light. Brown land crabs are found in coastal areas throughout southwestern Taiwan and the outlying Penghu archipelago. They can have a carapace or shell size of up to 12cm.
LITERATURE
Hoklo poet gets Irish spin
Trinity College has selected the poem Through Centenary Square, authored by Tenn Sun-tshong (鄭順聰) for its Translation Slam competition, with entrants being asked to submit their English reinterpretations of the Taiwanese Hoklo work before Oct. 1. Winners of the competition, which is being run in conjunction with the Taipei Representative Office in Ireland, will be invited to the university’s Centre for Literary and Cultural Translation to present a talk on their work, the organizers said. Trinity assistant professor James Hadley said the rich musicality and rhythm of Through Centenary Square contains echoes of James Joyce’s Ulysses, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year. Tenn, born in 1976 in Chiayi, is a writer known for his devotion to furthering Taiwanese Hoklo literature and passing on the language’s cultural legacy. His works include poems, novels and plays. Representative to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) last week praised this year’s Translation Slam for shining a light on linguistic diversity, a shared characteristic that has played an important role in the cultural heritage of Taiwan and Ireland.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The