A drag performance collective based in Taiwan is scheduled to premiere its adaptation of the Chinese literary classic Journey to the West (西遊記) at this year’s Taipei Fringe Festival (TFF), presenting ideas of transformation, its founder said yesterday.
Journey to the Jest — A Pilgrimage in 72 Transformations introduces a drag twist to the classic tale and highlights an important link to the Monkey King’s ability to transform, said Drag Royals Taiwan founder and director Liting Tan (陳立婷), also known as Uncle Southside.
“The core of drag is transformation and the ability to become whoever you want to be, and so the link there is important,” Tan said.
The 45-minute show, performed in Mandarin with English surtitles by a cast of five, follows the characters Monkey, Pigsy and their Master Monk Tri Fecta on a journey to the west in search of holy texts, Drag Royals Taiwan said in a statement that outlined the story.
On their adventure, they meet Fleur de la Mont and Trunko Humongo, who are lusting for a taste of the monk’s flesh, which is said to bring immortality.
Faced with imminent death, Monkey and Pigsy risk everything to save their master while finding the time to fall in love — but not quite with each other — and lip-sync for their lives.
“We are retelling the story of Journey to the West using drag, lip-sync and popular music. It’s going to be a crazy ride from start to finish,” Tan said.
Journey to the Jest can be seen at 7:30pm and 8:45pm on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Venue (濕地) event hall. The show is designed for audiences aged 18 and above, the festival said.
Drag Royals Taiwan is a collective of drag entertainers who promote the unique performance art. The collective believes that gender exploration and expression is fun and for everyone, and hopes to bring drag to a wider audience through performance, research and experimentation.
Held under the theme “Spicin’ Nonstop,” this year’s Taipei Fringe Festival runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 4, with 112 groups and artists presenting 486 shows at 30 venues and spaces across the city, said the Taipei Performing Arts Center, which organizes the festival.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The