Drag groups revise classic tale for Taipei Fringe fest

Staff Writer, with CNA





A drag performance collective based in Taiwan is scheduled to premiere its adaptation of the Chinese literary classic Journey to the West (西遊記) at this year’s Taipei Fringe Festival (TFF), presenting ideas of transformation, its founder said yesterday.

Journey to the Jest — A Pilgrimage in 72 Transformations introduces a drag twist to the classic tale and highlights an important link to the Monkey King’s ability to transform, said Drag Royals Taiwan founder and director Liting Tan (陳立婷), also known as Uncle Southside.

“The core of drag is transformation and the ability to become whoever you want to be, and so the link there is important,” Tan said.

The 45-minute show, performed in Mandarin with English surtitles by a cast of five, follows the characters Monkey, Pigsy and their Master Monk Tri Fecta on a journey to the west in search of holy texts, Drag Royals Taiwan said in a statement that outlined the story.

On their adventure, they meet Fleur de la Mont and Trunko Humongo, who are lusting for a taste of the monk’s flesh, which is said to bring immortality.

Faced with imminent death, Monkey and Pigsy risk everything to save their master while finding the time to fall in love — but not quite with each other — and lip-sync for their lives.

“We are retelling the story of Journey to the West using drag, lip-sync and popular music. It’s going to be a crazy ride from start to finish,” Tan said.

Journey to the Jest can be seen at 7:30pm and 8:45pm on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Venue (濕地) event hall. The show is designed for audiences aged 18 and above, the festival said.

Drag Royals Taiwan is a collective of drag entertainers who promote the unique performance art. The collective believes that gender exploration and expression is fun and for everyone, and hopes to bring drag to a wider audience through performance, research and experimentation.

Held under the theme “Spicin’ Nonstop,” this year’s Taipei Fringe Festival runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 4, with 112 groups and artists presenting 486 shows at 30 venues and spaces across the city, said the Taipei Performing Arts Center, which organizes the festival.