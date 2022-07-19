Democratic Progressive Party Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday vowed to reintroduce Double Ninth Festival cash gifts for seniors in the capital if voted into office.
However, the payments for the festival, which is held in honor of elderly people, would depend on the city’s financial situation at the time, Chen said in a radio interview.
Asked by radio host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) if the pledge served his own interests, as he would be eligible for a cash payment, 68-year-old Chen said he would donate his gift.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
The last time Taipei residents aged 65 or older received the gift from the city government was in 2015, a year after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was elected. People aged 65 to 98 received NT$1,500 to NT$5,000, and those who were 99 or older received NT$10,000 (US$334).
In April 2016, Ko excluded senior citizens from high and middle-income families, citing the need to use the funds to pay for welfare benefits and more tangible aid for elderly people, triggering widespread discontent among seniors.
Chen, who yesterday officially stepped down as minister of health and welfare, said the city government should not penny pinch when it comes to spending on children and elderly people.
On Wednesday last week, the Taipei City Government announced that it would reintroduce cash gifts to seniors for next year’s festival.
Taipei residents aged 65 or older would receive NT$1,200, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said.
Taipei residents aged 65 or older from low-income and lower-middle income households would receive NT$1,500, while those who are 99 or older would receive NT$10,000, she said, adding that the city government would budget NT$620 million for the payments annually.
In November last year, the Taipei City Council passed an ordinance ruling that cash gifts should be restored. Ko appealed, but it was rejected by the city council.
Earlier this year, the Taipei City Government notified the Executive Yuan of the ordinance, hoping it would invalidate the decision, but to no avail.
The Executive Yuan last month said that the move did not contravene the Constitution or other laws, and asked the Taipei City Government to set aside a budget for the festival.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The