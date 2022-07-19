Chen Shih-chung promises Double Ninth cash gifts if voted in as Taipei mayor

Staff writer, with CNA





Democratic Progressive Party Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday vowed to reintroduce Double Ninth Festival cash gifts for seniors in the capital if voted into office.

However, the payments for the festival, which is held in honor of elderly people, would depend on the city’s financial situation at the time, Chen said in a radio interview.

Asked by radio host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) if the pledge served his own interests, as he would be eligible for a cash payment, 68-year-old Chen said he would donate his gift.

Former minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung, right, talks with Hit FM talk show host Clara Chou in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

The last time Taipei residents aged 65 or older received the gift from the city government was in 2015, a year after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was elected. People aged 65 to 98 received NT$1,500 to NT$5,000, and those who were 99 or older received NT$10,000 (US$334).

In April 2016, Ko excluded senior citizens from high and middle-income families, citing the need to use the funds to pay for welfare benefits and more tangible aid for elderly people, triggering widespread discontent among seniors.

Chen, who yesterday officially stepped down as minister of health and welfare, said the city government should not penny pinch when it comes to spending on children and elderly people.

On Wednesday last week, the Taipei City Government announced that it would reintroduce cash gifts to seniors for next year’s festival.

Taipei residents aged 65 or older would receive NT$1,200, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said.

Taipei residents aged 65 or older from low-income and lower-middle income households would receive NT$1,500, while those who are 99 or older would receive NT$10,000, she said, adding that the city government would budget NT$620 million for the payments annually.

In November last year, the Taipei City Council passed an ordinance ruling that cash gifts should be restored. Ko appealed, but it was rejected by the city council.

Earlier this year, the Taipei City Government notified the Executive Yuan of the ordinance, hoping it would invalidate the decision, but to no avail.

The Executive Yuan last month said that the move did not contravene the Constitution or other laws, and asked the Taipei City Government to set aside a budget for the festival.