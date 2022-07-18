CRIME
Migrant scheme appeal fails
The High Court has upheld the five-and-a-half-year prison sentence given to man who took NT$1.04 million (US$34,729) from 58 undocumented workers awaiting deportation on the pretense of securing their release. The man, surnamed Hsu (許), charged migrant workers temporarily detained by the National Immigration Agency NT$20,000 each to file false theft charges against them, on the understanding that they would be released and their deportation orders suspended while judicial proceedings were under way, prosecutors said. The scheme was uncovered after prosecutors investigating the alleged thefts flagged them as suspicious. Hsu was two years ago found guilty of filing false police reports and perjury by a district court — a verdict that he appealed. Explaining its decision, the High Court said Hsu had readily admitted to the charges, although he said he did not realize the seriousness of his actions and was only trying to help the migrant workers out of compassion.
HEALTH
Hantavirus case in Taipei
A woman who was diagnosed with hantavirus hemorrhagic fever in Taipei was most likely infected by inhaling the virus when cleaning rodent waste, the Taipei Department of Health said. She is the first person to have contracted the disease in Taipei this year, but the third in the country. The woman said she wore a mask and gloves while cleaning, but the mask did not completely cover her nose and mouth, Chang Hui-mei (張惠美), head of the department’s Disease Control Section, said on Wednesday. The woman developed a fever, headache, muscle soreness and mild diarrhea on June 4 and was admitted to hospital with a suspected hantavirus hemorrhagic fever infection on June 7. However, she was not confirmed to be infected with the virus until July 7 after first being discharged and returning to be screened for the virus, Chang said. The woman has recovered and members of her family did not develop any related symptoms, she added. Humans contract hantavirus by inhaling contaminated airborne particles or through contact with rodents, according to the WHO. People are advised to keep their doors and windows open to improve ventilation when cleaning rodent nest sites and to use gloves and masks, Chang said.
SOCIETY
New song contest deadline
The registration cutoff date for migrant workers wanting to compete in New Taipei City’s Labor Star Singing Competition has been extended by two weeks until Friday next week in the hopes of attracting more people to sign up, the organizers said. This year, the annual competition includes a category for migrant workers aged 18 or older who have lived or worked in the city in the past three years, for the first time in its 16-year history. Other categories in the competition are for Taiwanese — the “Vitality star group” for people aged 18 to 45 and the “Charming star group” for those over 46. The competition requires migrant workers to sing one of 140 pre-selected Mandarin and Taiwanese songs in the preliminary round. Asked if more migrant workers would participate if there were no restrictions on the language in which songs must be sung, the department said the focus of the program is to promote the use of Mandarin and Taiwanese. The winner is to receive NT$30,000, while prizes of NT$20,000, NT$15,000, NT$10,000 and NT$6,000 would go to the next top four finishers. The remainder in the top 10 would each receive NT$3,000.
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I
Beijing plans to push its “united front” tactics during the Straits Forum set to take place today in Xiamen, China, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said on Sunday. The forum is the most important “united front” event leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), scheduled for later this year. Taiwanese students and business leaders residing in China, along with pro-China parties and pro-unification groups, have been invited to join the forum, the official said on condition of anonymity. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) is scheduled to address Taiwanese delegates tomorrow, which could
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top