CRIME

Migrant scheme appeal fails

The High Court has upheld the five-and-a-half-year prison sentence given to man who took NT$1.04 million (US$34,729) from 58 undocumented workers awaiting deportation on the pretense of securing their release. The man, surnamed Hsu (許), charged migrant workers temporarily detained by the National Immigration Agency NT$20,000 each to file false theft charges against them, on the understanding that they would be released and their deportation orders suspended while judicial proceedings were under way, prosecutors said. The scheme was uncovered after prosecutors investigating the alleged thefts flagged them as suspicious. Hsu was two years ago found guilty of filing false police reports and perjury by a district court — a verdict that he appealed. Explaining its decision, the High Court said Hsu had readily admitted to the charges, although he said he did not realize the seriousness of his actions and was only trying to help the migrant workers out of compassion.

HEALTH

Hantavirus case in Taipei

A woman who was diagnosed with hantavirus hemorrhagic fever in Taipei was most likely infected by inhaling the virus when cleaning rodent waste, the Taipei Department of Health said. She is the first person to have contracted the disease in Taipei this year, but the third in the country. The woman said she wore a mask and gloves while cleaning, but the mask did not completely cover her nose and mouth, Chang Hui-mei (張惠美), head of the department’s Disease Control Section, said on Wednesday. The woman developed a fever, headache, muscle soreness and mild diarrhea on June 4 and was admitted to hospital with a suspected hantavirus hemorrhagic fever infection on June 7. However, she was not confirmed to be infected with the virus until July 7 after first being discharged and returning to be screened for the virus, Chang said. The woman has recovered and members of her family did not develop any related symptoms, she added. Humans contract hantavirus by inhaling contaminated airborne particles or through contact with rodents, according to the WHO. People are advised to keep their doors and windows open to improve ventilation when cleaning rodent nest sites and to use gloves and masks, Chang said.

SOCIETY

New song contest deadline

The registration cutoff date for migrant workers wanting to compete in New Taipei City’s Labor Star Singing Competition has been extended by two weeks until Friday next week in the hopes of attracting more people to sign up, the organizers said. This year, the annual competition includes a category for migrant workers aged 18 or older who have lived or worked in the city in the past three years, for the first time in its 16-year history. Other categories in the competition are for Taiwanese — the “Vitality star group” for people aged 18 to 45 and the “Charming star group” for those over 46. The competition requires migrant workers to sing one of 140 pre-selected Mandarin and Taiwanese songs in the preliminary round. Asked if more migrant workers would participate if there were no restrictions on the language in which songs must be sung, the department said the focus of the program is to promote the use of Mandarin and Taiwanese. The winner is to receive NT$30,000, while prizes of NT$20,000, NT$15,000, NT$10,000 and NT$6,000 would go to the next top four finishers. The remainder in the top 10 would each receive NT$3,000.