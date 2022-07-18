The Hualien County Government on Saturday said it would assist with relocating about 50 dogs from a shelter owned by a prominent benefactor who has passed away.
Aunty Chu’s Dog Loving Paradise (朱阿姨愛狗樂園) was owned and run by Chu Su-mei (朱素梅), a 68-year-old dog lover.
Staff from the county’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine office determined that the dogs at the shelter were all in good health shortly after Chu’s death on July 5, a county official said.
The county government would first try to determine whether Chu’s family wants to run the shelter, Hualien Department of Agriculture Director Chen Shu-wen (陳淑雯) said.
If the family decides not to keep the shelter open, the county government would help find homes for the approximately 50 dogs, she said.
Those that are not adopted would be relocated to the county’s Dog & Cat Leaping Park, a shelter associated with the Hualien Department of Agriculture.
Chu was well known in Hualien for rescuing and sheltering abandoned and stray dogs.
She began by taking in a few dogs, which she kept in her home, but as their numbers grew, she established a shelter that sometimes housed up to 100 dogs.
While she tried to find homes for as many of them as possible, she always had a large number of animals at the shelter and started seeking donations via a Facebook page named Aunty Chu’s Dog Shelter in Hualien Needs Our Help, which had about 5,000 followers.
Most of the money she received went to buying food for the dogs.
Following her death, tributes and messages of condolence flooded the Facebook page, in recognition of her efforts.
