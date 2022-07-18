Contacts of BA.5 case test negative for coronavirus

DROP IN NUMBERS: The CECC reported 24,196 new local cases, which was 12.7 percent fewer than Sunday last week, as well as 129 imported cases and 73 deaths

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA





The contacts of a family believed to have contracted the Omicron BA.5 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 have all tested negative for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The three family members — a married couple and their adult daughter — tested positive for COVID-19 early this month, and the daughter’s case is considered a reinfection, as she had previously contracted the disease in May, the center said.

Genome sequencing found that the daughter had the BA.5 subvariant, making her the first case in Taiwan unconnected to an imported source, the center said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, holds an information board in a video recorded yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

Five close contacts of the daughter had earlier been tested for COVID-19, and the results were all negative, it said.

Seven of the mother’s coworkers have also tested negative, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said yesterday, adding that she is thought to have been the first person in the family to have contracted COVID-19.

Genome sequencing would be conducted to determine whether the mother and father also had the BA.5 subvariant, he added.

Meanwhile, the CECC yesterday reported 24,196 new local cases — 4.2 percent fewer than Saturday and 12.7 percent fewer than Sunday last week.

Chuang said 129 imported cases were also reported, while there were 156 moderate-to-severe cases and 73 deaths.

The new severe cases include a nine-month-old boy who has bronchiolitis and four multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) cases, he said.

The nine-month-old boy was short of breath, vomiting and weak on Monday last week. He had purple lips and experienced respiratory distress after being hospitalized, and is on a respirator in an intensive care unit, Chuang said.

The four MIS-C cases are aged one, three, four and 11. One was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May and three were diagnosed last month, but they began showing symptoms again this month, and are still in hospital, CECC data showed.

The CECC said that 102 severe COVID-19 cases in children have been reported so far this year, including 42 with MIS-C, 23 with encephalitis and 18 with pneumonia.