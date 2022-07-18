National Taiwan University (NTU) should investigate plagiarism allegations against former Hsinchu mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), as the reputation and integrity of the school are at stake, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus said yesterday.
Lin, who is the Democratic Progressive Party’s Taoyuan mayoral candidate for the Nov. 26 election, obtained two master’s degrees, one from Chung Hwa University and another from NTU. His two master’s theses are under close scrutiny over alleged similarities to the theses of other graduate students.
Lin’s master’s thesis at NTU is similar to a thesis written by another former NTU graduate student named Yu Cheng-huang (余正煌), KMT caucus whip Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Time
Of the 281 words in the summary section of Lin’s thesis, 151 words are similar to Yu’s, Tseng said. Lin wrote 734 in a section defining his concepts, operational definitions and methods of measurement, of which 667 words are similar to Yu’s, he said. “This is a fact, not a political problem. Lin should not deliberately blur the focus,” Tseng said.
Based on the NTU’s academic ethics regulations, and the regulations on breaches of academic ethics in master’s theses and doctoral dissertations, the NTU Academic Affairs Office should review the materials within four days and determine whether it would accept the case, he said.
The university might then form a review committee within 10 days and complete the review within two months, he said, adding that the procedure should be conducted in a confidential manner.
If it is confirmed that Lin’s master’s thesis contravenes academic ethics, his degree should be revoked, Tseng said.
KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said the structures of Lin’s and Yu’s theses are taken from a 2014 study titled “The Spillover Effect of the Ke Wen-je Phenomenon in Taiwan’s Local Elections,” which was conducted by NTU Center for China Studies researcher Yang Shi-hui (楊喜慧) and then-NTU Institute of National Development professor Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), who now heads the National Security Bureau.
Using large parts of the publicly available study without citing it as a source is plagiarism, Fai said.
“Chen has supervised 173 students, and nearly all of them are senior government officials who were guaranteed admissions to the NTU Institute of National Development,” Fai said, adding that the students did not have to develop their own topics and Chen was lenient during their oral defenses.
That helped them to graduate more quickly, Fai said, urging Chen to explain his conduct.
Lin, who has denied the accusations since they surfaced earlier this month, said it was Yu who used his data and referenced his draft thesis without correct citations.
Lin said he had his oral presentation one year after Yu because of his duties as Hsinchu mayor.
Additional reporting by CNA
