A symphony commissioned in 2015 for the new Taipei Performing Arts Center is to premiere next month during the venue’s official opening season, the Taipei Symphony Orchestra said.
The piece, titled Taipei, was composed by Chien Nan-chang (錢南章) and is to be performed on Aug. 7 by the Taipei Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬), it said in a statement on Thursday.
The symphony evokes aspects of Taipei’s development and festivities over the years, said Chien Nan-chang, 74, a 2005 winner of the National Award for Arts.
“I was raised in Taipei and grew up in the city,” he said. “My life is closely connected to Taipei.”
The developments that he drew on for the composition include the Bangka (艋舺, also known as Monga) and Dadaocheng (大稻埕) areas along the Tamsui River (淡水河), and the landmark Taipei 101 skyscraper, while the festivities were the dragon boat races and local religious events, he said.
During the premier of the symphony at the new Taipei Performing Arts Center in Shilin District (士林), a film about Taipei would be shown, the orchestra said.
The film was made by director Shen Ko-shang (沈可尚) and award-winning cinematographer Hsia Shao-yu (夏紹瑜), it said.
The orchestra said that it plans to release a digital and CD recording of Chien Nan-chang’s symphony on Aug. 1.
Construction on the Taipei Performing Arts Center began in 2012, and it opened in March on a trial basis, after years of delays.
The arts center formally launched its opening season on July 2 and is scheduled to host more than 70 performances over the next three months, its Web site says.
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I
Beijing plans to push its “united front” tactics during the Straits Forum set to take place today in Xiamen, China, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said on Sunday. The forum is the most important “united front” event leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), scheduled for later this year. Taiwanese students and business leaders residing in China, along with pro-China parties and pro-unification groups, have been invited to join the forum, the official said on condition of anonymity. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) is scheduled to address Taiwanese delegates tomorrow, which could
Live-fire drills are to be held from July 25 to 29 to simulate the defense of the Port of Taipei against a Chinese attack, a military officer said yesterday. The drills are part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises and would focus on defense scenarios of the port in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里) and the nearby Tamsui River (淡水河) estuary, the officer said on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak to the media. If the port and the estuary were to be captured by invading Chinese forces, they could unload military equipment near the capital,