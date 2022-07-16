CECC reports 25,223 new local infections

FOUR MIS-C CASES: A seven-month-old, a three-year-old, an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old were found to have severe cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday reported 25,223 new local COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The people who died ranged in age from their 40s to older than 90, the CECC said.

Among them, 48 had not gotten any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 108 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, it said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from CECC livestream

Of the six who died with no chronic or severe illness, one had gotten three vaccine doses, two had two, one had one and two had no doses, CECC data showed.

The center said that 104 previously reported COVID-19 cases had become severe, while 99 others had developed moderate symptoms.

There were four severe cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which developed after they had earlier contracted COVID-19, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

The youngest was a seven-month-old girl who did not have any prior medical conditions and on June 9 was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, Lo said.

She was admitted to a hospital on June 24 after she developed a fever, throat inflammation and nausea on June 20, Lo said, adding that she was diagnosed with pneumonia and other conditions related to MIS-C.

A computerized tomography scan showed that the girl had hydrocephalus and on Saturday last week she underwent surgery, Lo said, adding that she was in an intensive care unit.

Another MIS-C case is a three-year-old girl, who was discharged from hospital on July 3, he said.

The three-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31 and did not have any prior medical conditions, Lo said, adding that she showed symptoms related to MIS-C starting on June 21 and was taken to a hospital emergency room on June 23.

She was found to have coronary artery ectasia, pericardial effusion, and other conditions, he said, adding that she was in an intensive care unit for five days.

The two other MIS-C cases are an eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy who have both been moved out of intensive care, but remain hospitalized, Lo said.

The eight-year-old tested positive on June 8 and began showing symptoms related to MIS-C on July 1, Lo said.

She was admitted to a hospital after being taken to an emergency room on July 3, Lo said.

The 10-year-old boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27, was taken to an emergency room on Monday with breathing difficulties, Lo said, adding that he was admitted to hospital after he was suspected to have MIS-C.

He was transferred out of intensive care on Thursday, Lo said.

New Taipei City had the highest number of domestic cases yesterday with 4,224, followed by Taichung with 3,293 and Taoyuan with 2,711.

Kaohsiung reported 2,629 cases, Taipei 2,532, Tainan 1,842, Changhua County 1,305, Pingtung County 861, Yunlin County 742, Miaoli County 692, Hsinchu County 674, Yilan County 566 and Hsinchu City 535.

Chiayi County recorded 473 cases, Nantou County 435, Hualien County 409, Keelung 351, Taitung County 327, Chiayi City 266, Penghu County 168, Kinmen County 165 and Lienchiang County 23.