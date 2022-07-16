Speaker You set to lead visit to Czech Republic

REMEMBERING LEADERS: The delegation is to pay their respects to late former president Vaclav Havel and former senate president Jaroslav Kubera, the Czech Senate said

Staff writer, with CNA





Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) is next week to visit the Czech Republic and hold a joint news conference with Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, the Czech Senate said yesterday.

At Vystrcil’s invitation, You is to lead a four-member delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers to Prague from Monday to Thursday, the Czech Senate said.

The delegation is expected to depart from Taiwan tomorrow.

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil greets Legislative Speaker You Si-kun before delivering a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

The senate said that after You’s delegation arrives, they would meet with Czech media before paying their respects to late Czech president Vaclav Havel by presenting bouquets at his grave.

Havel was the last president of Czechoslovakia from 1989 until its dissolution in 1992, and was then the first president of the Czech Republic from 1993 to 2003. He was also the first democratically elected president of the two countries after the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of communist rule in the former Soviet satellite state.

On Wednesday, You and his delegation are to meet with Vystrcil, three Czech Senate vice presidents and other senate officials, the Czech Senate said.

After the meeting, You and the other three members of the Taiwanese delegation are to pay their respects to former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who served from 2018 until his death in January 2020. They are to be accompanied by Kubera’s widow, Vera Kuberova.

Jaroslav Kubera died a month before a planned visit to Taiwan.

In a report by public broadcaster Czech Television, his family said that a threatening message from the Chinese embassy and Czech President Milos Zeman against his planned visit to Taiwan contributed to his death.

Also on Wednesday, You and Vystrcil are to hold a joint news conference before the Taiwanese delegation leaves the following day.

The other three Taiwanese lawmakers in the delegation are from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition camp.

On Tuesday, You received Patrick Rumlar, the head of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, and expressed his gratitude to the Czech representative for his help in arranging the trip to the Czech Republic.

During the meeting with Rumlar, You said that he would be glad to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to push for direct flights between Taiwan and Prague when the Czech representative raised the issue.