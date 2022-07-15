Taoyuan helping export groupers

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The Taoyuan City Government is helping aquafarms sell groupers to customers outside of China to soften the blow of a Beijing ban on Taiwanese grouper imports, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said on Wednesday.

Cheng made the remark on the sidelines of a policy conference on exporting farmed fish with representatives from other local governments at a Worldwide Union Group seafood packaging facility in the city’s Dayuan District (大園).

Beijing last month implemented a ban on grouper imports from Taiwan, saying that it had detected prohibited chemicals in some shipments.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, second right, holds up a fish during a visit to a shrimp farm in Chiayi County’s Yijhu Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

China had been the biggest buyer of groupers raised in Taiwan prior the ban, which was a blow for local aquafarmers, Cheng said.

Taoyuan is heading an effort with Kaohsiung, Pingtung City, Tainan and the Worldwide Union Group to facilitate grouper exports to alternative markets, he said.

The effort involves finding buyers and streamlining the supply chain to allow fish to be flown to foreign clients within 30 hours of being packaged, he said, adding that a packaging facility near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is a key component of the process.

Another important part of the system is the use of improved packaging technology at the plant, which enables fish to be transported alive over long distances, Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said.

The joint project has already resulted in significant improvements to logistics, transportation costs and the freshness of the product, he said.

Citing Worldwide Union Group statistics, the Taoyuan City Government said that 17 tonnes of groupers are being sold every week and the annual volume of sales would likely reach their target of 884 tonnes.

This means the project could replace 25 percent of the Chinese market that had been lost due to the ban, it said.

The Council of Agriculture has assisted the city with the quarantine certification process and subsidizing transportation costs, while China Airlines has lowered the freight costs for groupers earmarked for Japan, it said.