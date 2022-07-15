Two Taiwanese businessmen on Wednesday were indicted for allegedly working on behalf of Chinese firms to recruit Taiwanese to research and design memory devices.
The suspects, surnamed Chen (陳) and Huang (黃), allegedly set up offices near the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu City to target employees in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office said.
After months of surveillance, Hsinchu investigators, with support from the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau, raided the offices and residences of Chen and Huang, who are facing charges related to acting as fronts for Chinese-owned businesses to operate in Taiwan.
Prosecutors said that the businessmen used shell companies and figureheads as owners, and submitted falsified information to register their businesses with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
Since 2019, the men had recruited about a dozen Taiwanese from the nation’s high-tech sectors to research and develop DRAM and resistive RAM technologies in offices and test facilities in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City (竹北), prosecutors said.
The pair in 2019 registered Concord Technology Inc (同協合科技) and Gloriousjoy IV Investment Co (耀嘉欣四投資) in Jhubei, prosecutors said.
An investigation found that the companies were operating as fronts for Chinese firms, as they received funding from Zhuhai 2X Memory Technology Corp (珠海興芯存儲科技), based in China’s Guangdong Province, and its subsidiary Zhuhai Polar Technology Co (廣東珠海南北極科技), Hsinchu prosecutor Chiu Chih-ping (邱志平) said.
“A total of US$750,000 was transferred from foreign banks into accounts in Taiwan held by Chen and Huang,” Chiu said. “The funds were wired at various times between November 2019 and July 2020.”
Chen and Huang had reported that the money was from direct foreign investment, in an attempt to conceal its Chinese origins, Chiu said.
The money was used to rent offices and research facilities, as well as to pay wages, operating expenses and for recruitment ads, Chiu said.
The people recruited by Chen and Huang signed employment contracts with Zhuhai 2X Memory, and the results of their research were passed directly to the companies in China, Chiu said.
Chen and Huang face charges of contravening regulations in the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) prohibiting Chinese companies from engaging in business activities in Taiwan without review by government authorities.
If convicted, they could be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison and fined up to NT$15 million (US$501,857), Chiu said.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PROVOCATIVE TALK: A Chinese general demanded that the US cease ‘collusion’ with Taiwan, saying that any ‘wanton provocation’ would be met with a ‘firm counterattack’ China’s military yesterday said it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior US senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The exercises, announced by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, were organized in response to “collusion and provocations” by Taiwan and the US, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) said in a statement. Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday in the northern part of the waterway, a Taiwan source briefed on the
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I