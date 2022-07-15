Migrant workers in Taoyuan can until July 25 sign up for free classes teaching Chinese or English conversation, as well as life skill classes, the Taoyuan Department of Labor said on Wednesday.
The free Taoyuan City Government Migrant Workers Academy program, which is coorganized with National Taiwan Sport University, offers conversation courses in Chinese or English, as well as classes on cooking and financial literacy, the department said in a statement.
The language courses would have six four-hour sessions taught by bilingual instructors, focusing on everyday conversation, it said.
The financial literacy courses would within four hours cover issues migrant workers face, such as opening bank accounts, exchanging foreign currency and managing personal finances, it said.
The food and life skills courses would have 15 three-hour classes focusing on Taiwanese cuisine, general cooking and other life skills, it said.
Migrant workers can apply online, and times and locations would be confirmed after applications close, depending on the number of people who signed up, the department said.
Employers and brokers are encouraged to promote the program and assist migrant workers in signing up, the department said.
Queries can be made to National Taiwan Sport University on (03) 328-3201, extensions 8576 or 8577.
There were 115,557 migrant workers in Taoyuan at the end of May, Ministry of Labor data showed.
