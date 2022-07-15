Study needed to tell if quakes are swarm: CWB

FIVE EVENTS: An earthquake off Taitung was not linked to five off Yilan, which ranged in magnitude from 3.6 to 4 and struck in the same area from 9:38am to 4:42pm

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





More observations are necessary to determine whether five earthquakes that struck off the coast of Yilan County yesterday were part of an emerging earthquake swarm, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The five quakes, with magnitudes varying from 3.6 to 4, occurred at 9:38am, 9:51am, 9:53am, 10:10am and 4:42pm, bureau data showed.

The epicenters were from 23.4km to 25.6km northeast of the Yilan County Government Hall, the data showed.

The largest intensity generated by the earthquakes was level 2, which was felt mostly in Yilan County, the data showed.

In Taitung County, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast at 7:41am, with the epicenter 20.6km east of Taitung County Government Hall, the data showed.

The earthquakes in Taitung and Yilan were unrelated, Seismological Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said.

The earthquake in Taitung occurred because of activity in a subduction zone, Chen said, adding that no more activity is expected to be linked to it.

However, the shaking in Yilan was caused by geological forces on tectonic plates, he said, adding that the area would be closely monitored for the next two or three days.

The five Yilan quakes were all shallow, with depths ranging from 7.3km to 8.6km, Chen said.

“The area is in the northern Yilan structure,” he said. “While there have been earthquakes recorded there, few have been consecutive.”

If the number of earthquakes in the area exceeds 10 in the next two or three days, it would be recorded as an earthquake swarm, he said.

Two swarms occurred last year northeast of yesterday’s quakes, he added.