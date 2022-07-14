Wu touts Honduras ties as new envoy assumes position

Staff writer, with CNA





Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday said that he looks forward to working with Central American ally Honduras to boost bilateral relations as new Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos assumed his post.

Burgos presented Wu with his credentials and the two discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Wu told Burgos that Taiwan and Honduras have long supported each other in promoting sustainable development, adding that Taiwan would work with Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s government to push for cooperation projects that benefit the people of Honduras.

Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos, left, poses for a photograph with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu on Tuesday in Taipei. Photo: CNA

Taiwan and Honduras established diplomatic relations in 1941.

Wu said he looked forward to more frequent visits by Taiwanese and Honduran officials to both countries when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Castro was sworn in January at an inauguration ceremony attended by Vice President William Lai (賴清德), US Vice President Kamala Harris and other foreign leaders.

Castro had vowed during her presidential campaign that she would switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing if she won, although her transition team and her government later said Honduras would maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Burgos, who arrived in Taiwan late last month to take up the post left by his predecessor Eny Yamileth Bautista Guevara, said he would be dedicated to promoting bilateral cooperation during his term, the statement said.

Burgos, a graduate of National Chengchi University, has a deep understanding of Taiwan’s politics, economics and social development, the ministry said.

He previously served as a cultural attache at the Honduran embassy in Taipei, it added.

Honduras is one of 14 UN member countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan.