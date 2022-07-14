Rail ticket prices could rise after corporatization

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The government would consider raising Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) ticket prices once the agency is transformed into a state-run corporation in 2024, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Wang’s remarks came after the agency published a research report, saying that its ticket prices should be at least doubled to generate a return of 3 to 5 percent.

The agency’s ticket prices have not been adjusted for 27 years, because it has been designated as a public transportation service provider, Wang said.

Once the agency becomes a state-run railway corporation, its ticket prices should be determined based on the services it provides, he said.

“We would review the agency’s report on ticket prices when it is submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications,” Wang said.

“However, I think the agency’s priority now should be improving the safety and quality of railway services. The best timing to raise ticket prices would be after a railway corporation is officially established in January 2024. It can then attract customers with its services and adjust ticket prices accordingly,” he said.

The agency has been conducting a series of reforms, including replacing old trains with new ones, lowering train failure rates and enhancing railway safety, Wang said, adding that the goal is to ensure that the safety and quality of railway services would reach a certain level by the end of next year.