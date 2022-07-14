The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday passed a draft act that it said would encourage the corporate sector to invest in and adopt innovative use of 5G networks.
The draft establishment and management of telecommunications networks for mobile broadband act is to be forwarded to the Executive Yuan for final review and ratification.
The draft act includes measures for corporations to apply for network eligibility, network installation, channel management and frequency usage certificates, NCC Deputy Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.
It is in line with the Executive Yuan’s policy of allowing 5G vertical applications on the designated 4.8 to 4.9 gigahertz frequencies, also known as the n79 band, Wong said.
Telecoms and other businesses are eligible to apply for a standalone network on the 5G network spectrum, the commission said.
The commission said it is issuing a 10-year frequency license to all approved applicants based on the overhead costs of setting up unique 5G networks, core network components and spectrum licensing costs.
To date, there have been 42 proof of concept cases for 5G networks in Taiwan, with 28 of them falling in the n79 band, and 14 outside, the commission said.
Networks established in the n79 band are mostly for the applied use of smart medicine or used in the smart industry or smart entertainment sectors, it said.
The benefit of sectors such as smart medicine having standalone networks is that people in more rural areas would also have access to smart medicine, which would cut down on travel time for patients, potentially saving lives.
Applicants would shoulder the basic administrative fees, a sum for the right to use the standalone network, which would be calculated on a per megahertz rate, the type of facility the network is used for, the size of the facility, what the network is to be used for and a yearly premium adjustment, the commission said.
In short, fees would differ from user to user, based on the number of base stations or their equipment on the terminal end, it said.
The commission said the draft act is being previewed for the requisite 60 days, during which time it would be holding public hearings to promote public awareness of the draft act and soliciting public opinions.
It said it is laying the legal groundwork for 5G network affairs and would be transferring relevant information to the ministry of digital development when it is established and operational.
