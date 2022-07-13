Ministry publishes quarantine book

HUGE TASK: Sixty-three centralized quarantine facilities have been requisitioned and have accommodated more than 112,000 people, including 32,000 confirmed cases

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday urged people not to forget the efforts made by COVID-19 prevention personnel in the past more than two years, as his ministry published a book documenting the establishment and operation of the nation’s centralized quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission said Taiwan was the first nation in the world to establish a centralized quarantine facility, in January 2020, in an effort to stop COVID-19 spreading.

As of last month, 63 centralized quarantine facilities had been requisitioned and have accommodated more than 112,000 people, including 32,000 confirmed cases, it said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, center, speaks to reporters at a book launch in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

At the book launch yesterday, Chen, who on Sunday was recommended by the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Electoral Strategy Committee to run as its candidate for November’s Taipei mayoral election, said it is unfair to say that the ministry is publishing the book now to promote his performance or as a “graduation ceremony” for him.

“Publishing the book is to pay tribute to all the heroes at the centralized quarantine facilities,” Chen said, adding that people should applaud them and encourage them, so they can gain more strength.

Chen, who is also head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said people were very afraid of the new coronavirus when the pandemic began, so when the first chartered flight bringing Taiwanese back from China’s Wuhan was arranged, many went through painstaking efforts to establish centralized quarantine facilities to safely accommodate inbound travelers.

The centralized quarantine facilities also went through transformational phases, from accommodating quarantined inbound travelers to include isolated individuals related to large local clusters of infections, as well as confirmed cases, he said.

“People should not forget the hard work of all the COVID-19 prevention personnel at centralized quarantine facilities,” he added.

Asked about criticism that the CECC did a poor job in securing vaccines, antiviral drugs and rapid test kits, Chen said the CECC started negotiating to buy vaccines very early in the pandemic and, with the help of other nations, the vaccines arrived in time, while the CECC secured oral antiviral drugs faster than many other nations.

The CECC’s testing policy relied mainly on polymerase chain reaction tests and when demand for rapid test kits significantly increased in April, the government acted fast to procure a large number of kits from Roche and Abbott.

Asked about his resignation as minister, Chen said he would wait for the DPP Central Executive Committee to make its final decision to nominate him for the election before making the next move.

The CECC can operate smoothly with or without him, because the center has a strong team with scientific evidence and experience supporting it, he said.

The CECC yesterday reported 31,152 new domestic COVID-19 infections and 60 deaths.

While the daily caseload and number of deaths are falling, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesman, said the CECC would maintain the level 1 alert because COVID-19 is still considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO and the case fatality rate in Taiwan — about 0.17 percent — is still higher than that of seasonal influenza.