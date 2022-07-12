SOCIETY
Mandarin course returns
A free Mandarin language program for migrant workers, offered jointly by a Catholic church in Taoyuan, the Taoyuan City Government and National Taiwan Sport University, would resume this month after being suspended for two years, the church said yesterday. The program, comprising six Mandarin and four extracurricular classes, is to begin on Sunday at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church in the city’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) and would be held every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm over the next 10 weeks, the church said. The extracurricular classes are expected to include cooking and baking, but participants would choose what they want do, said Sister Cecilia Santiago, the church’s community and spiritual leader. Participants would receive free books and snacks, and those who complete the course would be awarded a certificate and NT$300, Santiago said. The program was launched in 2018 but was suspended in 2020 and last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santiago said. Those who wish to enroll can call 0906-502-010 or (03) 321-2421, she said.
TRANSPORTATION
Nanfangao Bridge delayed
The opening of Yilan County’s new Nanfangao Bridge has been delayed to December due to a structural flaw, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. The flaw, caused by concrete being incorrectly poured into a section of the bridge’s framework on May 27, caused a cantilever truss to subside and misalign, Wang said. Given the difficulty of removing the defective segment from above the waterway, the bridge’s opening has been pushed back by three months from Sept. 18 to Dec. 18, he said. The Directorate-General of Highways, which Taiwan International Ports Corp commissioned to lead the project, said that construction of the 796.53m replacement bridge started on July 16, 2020, and is expected to cost NT$860 million (US$28.84 million). The original bridge collapsed in October 2019, killing six people. A Taiwan Transportation Safety Board investigation found that corrosion in parts of the original bridge and superficial maintenance where proper repairs should have been done were to blame for the collapse.
SOCIETY
Talent contest deadline soon
Taoyuan’s Department of Labor yesterday reminded migrant workers wishing to compete in the city’s Foreign Workers Talent Contest to sign up before Friday next week. Registration for the event opened on June 27, and city labor official Tsai Jui-min (蔡瑞民) encouraged migrant workers either living or working in Taoyuan to sign up for a chance to win vouchers worth up to NT$20,000. The contest’s preliminary round would be held on July 31, and about 15 singers and 15 dance groups would be selected to advance to the semi-finals on Aug. 28, he said. Based on their performance in the semi-finals, about six singers and six dance groups would go to the finals on Sept. 25 at the Taoyuan Women’s Center, he said. Vouchers worth NT$1,500 to NT$20,000 would be up for grabs in the contest’s dance category, with NT$1,500 to NT$7,000 in vouchers on offer to those in the singing category. The department also welcomed the public to attend and cheer for their favorite competitors on the day of the finals, where raffle prizes and other promotional gifts are to be given out. Dance group YKK Pinoy Frontliners Troop and singer Lovely Oliver Loriaga won the last edition of the talent contest in 2020.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
TAIWAN SUPPORTER: The visit by Rick Scott, who has cosigned several Taiwan-friendly senate bills, comes after six of his peers visited the nation earlier this year US Senator Rick Scott arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon for a two-day visit. Scott, who serves on the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, is the seventh US senator to visit Taiwan this year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Republican senator from Florida was greeted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光). Scott is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) during his visit, the ministry said, adding that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was to host a banquet to welcome him. Scott would also have a