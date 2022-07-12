Taiwan News Quick take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Mandarin course returns

A free Mandarin language program for migrant workers, offered jointly by a Catholic church in Taoyuan, the Taoyuan City Government and National Taiwan Sport University, would resume this month after being suspended for two years, the church said yesterday. The program, comprising six Mandarin and four extracurricular classes, is to begin on Sunday at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church in the city’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) and would be held every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm over the next 10 weeks, the church said. The extracurricular classes are expected to include cooking and baking, but participants would choose what they want do, said Sister Cecilia Santiago, the church’s community and spiritual leader. Participants would receive free books and snacks, and those who complete the course would be awarded a certificate and NT$300, Santiago said. The program was launched in 2018 but was suspended in 2020 and last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santiago said. Those who wish to enroll can call 0906-502-010 or (03) 321-2421, she said.

TRANSPORTATION

Nanfangao Bridge delayed

The opening of Yilan County’s new Nanfangao Bridge has been delayed to December due to a structural flaw, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. The flaw, caused by concrete being incorrectly poured into a section of the bridge’s framework on May 27, caused a cantilever truss to subside and misalign, Wang said. Given the difficulty of removing the defective segment from above the waterway, the bridge’s opening has been pushed back by three months from Sept. 18 to Dec. 18, he said. The Directorate-General of Highways, which Taiwan International Ports Corp commissioned to lead the project, said that construction of the 796.53m replacement bridge started on July 16, 2020, and is expected to cost NT$860 million (US$28.84 million). The original bridge collapsed in October 2019, killing six people. A Taiwan Transportation Safety Board investigation found that corrosion in parts of the original bridge and superficial maintenance where proper repairs should have been done were to blame for the collapse.

SOCIETY

Talent contest deadline soon

Taoyuan’s Department of Labor yesterday reminded migrant workers wishing to compete in the city’s Foreign Workers Talent Contest to sign up before Friday next week. Registration for the event opened on June 27, and city labor official Tsai Jui-min (蔡瑞民) encouraged migrant workers either living or working in Taoyuan to sign up for a chance to win vouchers worth up to NT$20,000. The contest’s preliminary round would be held on July 31, and about 15 singers and 15 dance groups would be selected to advance to the semi-finals on Aug. 28, he said. Based on their performance in the semi-finals, about six singers and six dance groups would go to the finals on Sept. 25 at the Taoyuan Women’s Center, he said. Vouchers worth NT$1,500 to NT$20,000 would be up for grabs in the contest’s dance category, with NT$1,500 to NT$7,000 in vouchers on offer to those in the singing category. The department also welcomed the public to attend and cheer for their favorite competitors on the day of the finals, where raffle prizes and other promotional gifts are to be given out. Dance group YKK Pinoy Frontliners Troop and singer Lovely Oliver Loriaga won the last edition of the talent contest in 2020.