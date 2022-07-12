Court sentences woman to 40 days for store accident

Staff writer, with CNA





The High Court on June 30 sentenced an assistant drug store manager in New Taipei City to 40 days in detention for failing to warn customers about debris on the floor following a magnitude 6 earthquake on Aug. 8, 2019, which resulted in a woman being injured.

The ruling, finalized after nearly two years of litigation, said that when looking for possible damage caused by the temblor, the assistant manager on duty, surnamed Wu (吳), found a broken bottle of laundry detergent in an aisle on the second floor of the store.

She began cleaning after standing the bottle up and surrounding it with other merchandise, but failed to put up a warning sign at the entrance to the isle, the ruling said.

A woman shopping on the second floor slipped after stepping on the detergent and sustained multiple bone fractures, it said.

The district court sentenced Wu to two months in prison for the crime of negligent injury, which could be commuted to a fine.

Wu appealed, saying that she had surrounded the broken bottle of detergent with other products to prevent customers from approaching, adding that she tried her best to prevent accidents.

However, the High Court said that customers who were focused on purchasing products on the shelves might not have noticed the detergent on the floor.

The High Court said Wu was responsible for maintaining the safety of the store at the time.

Even though it was not possible to clean the detergent immediately, a sign should have be set up at the entrance to the aisle to prohibit customers from walking there, it said.

The High Court found Wu at fault for mishandling the situation, saying the measures she had taken were not effective.

As an assistant manager, Wu had no authority to dispatch personnel to help clean the store or decide even whether the store should continue to be open for business after the earthquake, it said, adding that there was only one student working at the store besides her.

However, it overturned the district court’s ruling and sentenced Wu to 40 days in detention, which can be commuted to a fine, saying the penalty handed down by the lower court was too harsh.