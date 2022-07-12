The High Court on June 30 sentenced an assistant drug store manager in New Taipei City to 40 days in detention for failing to warn customers about debris on the floor following a magnitude 6 earthquake on Aug. 8, 2019, which resulted in a woman being injured.
The ruling, finalized after nearly two years of litigation, said that when looking for possible damage caused by the temblor, the assistant manager on duty, surnamed Wu (吳), found a broken bottle of laundry detergent in an aisle on the second floor of the store.
She began cleaning after standing the bottle up and surrounding it with other merchandise, but failed to put up a warning sign at the entrance to the isle, the ruling said.
A woman shopping on the second floor slipped after stepping on the detergent and sustained multiple bone fractures, it said.
The district court sentenced Wu to two months in prison for the crime of negligent injury, which could be commuted to a fine.
Wu appealed, saying that she had surrounded the broken bottle of detergent with other products to prevent customers from approaching, adding that she tried her best to prevent accidents.
However, the High Court said that customers who were focused on purchasing products on the shelves might not have noticed the detergent on the floor.
The High Court said Wu was responsible for maintaining the safety of the store at the time.
Even though it was not possible to clean the detergent immediately, a sign should have be set up at the entrance to the aisle to prohibit customers from walking there, it said.
The High Court found Wu at fault for mishandling the situation, saying the measures she had taken were not effective.
As an assistant manager, Wu had no authority to dispatch personnel to help clean the store or decide even whether the store should continue to be open for business after the earthquake, it said, adding that there was only one student working at the store besides her.
However, it overturned the district court’s ruling and sentenced Wu to 40 days in detention, which can be commuted to a fine, saying the penalty handed down by the lower court was too harsh.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
TAIWAN SUPPORTER: The visit by Rick Scott, who has cosigned several Taiwan-friendly senate bills, comes after six of his peers visited the nation earlier this year US Senator Rick Scott arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon for a two-day visit. Scott, who serves on the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, is the seventh US senator to visit Taiwan this year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Republican senator from Florida was greeted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光). Scott is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) during his visit, the ministry said, adding that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was to host a banquet to welcome him. Scott would also have a