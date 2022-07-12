The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that its new head would be appointed by the Executive Yuan, while reporting two new local cases of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2.
The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Electoral Strategy Committee on Sunday recommended Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, as its candidate for the Taipei mayoral election.
There has been speculation over who would replace Chen if he resigns from his posts to devote his time to campaigning.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said the CECC, which was established to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, is still a level 1 organization, so its head is appointed by the Executive Yuan.
Local media have reported that Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) might take over Chen’s role as minister.
Hsueh said he does not know who will replace Chen, adding that his job is to continue to perform his duties well.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, reported 88 cases of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, including two local cases of BA.5.
Of the 86 imported cases, 74 had the BA.5 subvariant and 12 cases had the BA.4 subvariant, he said, adding that so far 326 imported cases — 278 BA.5 cases and 48 BA.4 cases — have been reported in Taiwan.
Lo said the two new local cases are a couple who collected their son, who returned from France on June 24, from the airport.
The imported case was on June 25 told that the test they took at the airport came back positive, he said.
The parents were isolating at home when they tested positive on June 27, Lo said, adding that genome sequencing confirmed that they were all infected with the BA.5 subvariant.
When the parents picked up their child at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, they had all disinfected their hands and luggage, and the son had worn a N95 respirator throughout the long trip to Pingtung, only briefing taking it off to drink water, he said.
The family also selected the fresh air mode on their car’s air-conditioning system and opened the car windows every 10 to 15 minutes, he said, adding that the parents had both received a vaccine booster.
Taiwan yesterday reported 19,051 local and 80 imported cases of COVID-19, and 96 deaths.
Of the 96 deaths, 94 people had cancer or other underlying health conditions, 68 had not had a vaccine booster, and 48 were aged 80 or older, Chuang said.
Two men in their 20s died a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Lo said.
One of them had a congenital heart defect and tested positive on June 6, but was found in a coma at home on Thursday, and died of spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhage and multiple organ failure, he said.
The other had been bedridden due to intracerebral hemorrhaging and epilepsy, Lo said, adding that he tested positive in the middle of last month, but did not get diagnosed, and was found in a coma at home on Friday and died of cardiopulmonary failure.
Whether the two deaths were directly caused by COVID-19 still needs to be clarified, he added.
