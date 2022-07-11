Documentary sweeps Taipei awards

The documentary A Holy Family (神人之家) won the Grand Prize, as well as Best Documentary and Best Editing, at the Taipei Film Festival on Saturday.

The Taiwanese-French production is an autobiography by director Elvis Lu (盧盈良) and tells a story of self-discovery through his return to his village following a 24-year absence. The documentary unfolds as Lu returns to his family to face the motivation behind his departure.

The jury called the film “extremely moving,” and said that it shows the sincere longing between family, the land and the gods.

Elvis Lu, director of the Taiwanese-French documentary A Holy Family, speaks after winning the Grand Prize at the Taipei Film Festival on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from a livestream

“The balance between emotion and record is controlled and profound, like a stroke of genius,” the jury said.

The structure and layout of the film is “exquisite and ingenious,” and “the whole film is deeply touching and unforgettable,” it said.

Lu said while accepting the Grand Prize award that the film is not his own achievement, but the product of numerous blessings and help from many people.

The Grand Prize comes with a NT$1 million (US$33,577) purse.

Fiona Roan Feng-i’s (阮鳳儀) debut feature film, American Girl (美國女孩), won the Best Narrative Feature award. The film tells the story of a teenage girl who is suddenly transplanted from Los Angeles to Taipei due to her mother’s illness.

The jury commended the film for its steady and profound directing, rich and delicate performances, and high-level presentation of various techniques that resulted in a high-quality production.

Roan thanked the festival committee for giving new directors a chance.

Roan, born in 1990, emigrated to the US with her mother and sister in 1997 and returned to Taiwan in 2003. She studied Chinese Literature at National Taiwan University and received a master’s degree in directing from the American Film Institute.

Caitlin Fang (方郁婷) won the Best New Talent award for her role in American Girl, playing the 13-year-old protagonist, Fen.

This year’s Outstanding Contribution Award went to director Kevin Chu (朱延平) for his essential efforts in the development of the Taiwanese film industry, the festival said.

A household name in Taiwanese cinema, Chu made many popular movies during the 1980s and the 1990s, which helped showcase numerous promising new actors at the time, it said.

Best Actor, Best Director and Best Visual Effects were won by Kai Ko (柯震東), Giddens Ko (九把刀) and ArChin Yen (嚴振欽) of DCraft Studio respectively for their efforts in the romantic fantasy comedy film Till We Meet Again (月老).

Chen Shiang-chyi (陳湘琪) won Best Actress for the family drama Increasing Echo (修行).

The festival received 400 submissions this year — 51 feature films, 75 documentaries, 209 shorts and 65 animated films — from which 30 were chosen for the competition.