CECC reports 27,708 new cases

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 27,708 new local COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

The deceased ranged in age from people in their 20s to older than 90. Thirty-two were unvaccinated, while 70 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, the CECC said.

The sole fatality with no chronic illness or severe disease had received two COVID-19 vaccine shots, it said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang holds an information board in a video recorded yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

The CECC said that 83 previously reported COVID-19 cases had become severe, while 125 people had developed moderate symptoms.

Among the severe cases is an eight-year-old boy who suffered a stroke after contracting the disease, it said.

The boy has no chronic illnesses and is unvaccinated. He developed a fever and sore limbs on June 1, and was taken to an emergency room after he began to have convulsions and his lips turned purple.

He was found to have low blood pressure, and abnormal liver and kidney function. He was later diagnosed with encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

While he was undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit, doctors also found that he had suffered a stroke.

The boy was discharged on June 16 and is recovering well, the CECC said, adding that he has visited his doctor for follow-up checks.

To date, 94 children aged 12 or younger in Taiwan have developed severe illnesses from COVID-19, of whom 22 have passed away.

Of the 4,023,984 domestic cases reported in Taiwan this year, 7,881 have been classified as severe and 10,179 as moderate, accounting for 0.20 percent and 0.25 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed as of Saturday.

All remaining cases were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, the center said.

New Taipei City yesterday recorded the highest number of local cases with 4,372, followed by Taichung with 3,474 and Taoyuan with 2,947.

Kaohsiung recorded 2,935 cases, Taipei 2,785, Tainan 2,264, Changhua County 1,462, Pingtung County 1,064, Miaoli County 732, Yilan County 726, Hsinchu County 710, Yunlin County 660, Hsinchu City 640 and Nantou County 562.

Chiayi County reported 502 cases, Hualien County 486, Keelung 388, Taitung County 346, Chiayi City 308, Kinmen County 162, Penghu County 160 and Lienchiang County 23.