Wu welcomes new Paraguay envoy

Staff writer, with CNA





Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday said he is looking forward to working with Paraguay to push bilateral ties further as the country’s new ambassador to Taiwan, Carlos Jose Fleitas Rodriguez, presented Wu with a copy of his letter of credentials.

Fleitas was appointed ambassador in late April, filling a position that had been vacant for more than a year.

Wu and Fleitas, 57, on Friday exchanged views about bilateral cooperation on education, trade and investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Paraguayan ambassador to Taiwan Carlos Jose Fleitas Rodriguez, left, presents Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu a copy of his letter of credentials in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via CNA

Wu told Fleitas that Taiwan deeply valued its diplomatic relations with Paraguay and would work with the ambassador to continue boosting bilateral exchanges and promoting people-to-people ties.

The two nations are to mark the 65th anniversary of formal ties with each other tomorrow.

Fleitas said Taiwan and Paraguay had taken similar paths toward becoming democracies, adding that the two allies cherished fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and justice.

Fleitas said Paraguay would continue supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and that he would be dedicated to promoting bilateral cooperation during his tenure, the ministry said.

Fleitas, who succeeded Marcial Bobadilla Guillen as ambassador to Taiwan, has close ties with the nation, having served as ministerial counselor and charge d’affaires at the country’s embassy in Taipei, it said.

He in 2017 received a master’s degree in social sciences from New Taipei City-based Tamkang University, the ministry said.

His most recent posting was as Paraguayan consul in Curitiba, Brazil, where he had served since June 2018.